The market lifted Epicon Berhad (KLSE:EPICON) shares up 31%, but it could do more

Epicon Berhad (KLSE:EPICON) shares have continued their recent momentum, gaining 31% in the past month alone. The latest surge has taken annual gains to 108%, leaving investors on alert.

Despite the strong surge in price, you don’t have to feel nostalgic about Epicon Berhad’s P/S ratio of 1.6x right now, since the average price-to-sales (or “P/S”) ratio for the transportation industry can also be forgiven. Malaysia is also close to 2x. While this may not cause any objection, if the P/S ratio is not appropriate then investors may miss out on a potential opportunity or overlook an impending disappointment.

What does Epicon Berhad’s recent performance look like?

Recent times have been quite profitable for Epicon Berhad as its revenues have been growing very rapidly. The P/S is likely moderate as investors feel this strong revenue growth may not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near term. If it doesn’t, existing shareholders have reason to feel optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do revenue forecasts match the P/S ratio?

There is an underlying assumption that a company must match the industry for a P/S ratio like Epicon Berhad to be considered fair.

Retrospectively, the company’s top line grew an extraordinary 126% last year. Recent strong performance means it was able to grow revenue by 157% overall over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that period.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow 9.5% next year, well below the company’s recent medium-term annual growth rate.

With this information, we find it interesting that Epicon Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced that the company can sustain its recent growth rate.

Last Line on Epicon Berhad’s P/S

Its shares have risen significantly and now Epicon Berhad’s P/S is back in the mid-range of the industry. We would say that the power of the price-to-sales ratio is not primarily as a valuation tool, but to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We’ve established that Epicon Berhad is currently trading at a below-expected P/S as its recent three-year growth exceeds broader industry forecasts. When we see strong revenues with faster growth than the industry, we can only assume that potential risks are putting pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears that some are actually anticipating revenue volatility, as persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would generally be a boost to the share price.

