The market is still facing adverse conditions. These ‘all season’ stocks can perform well.

There are no crystal balls in investing. But if interest rates stay high for a long time and the economy stumbles next year, a group of stocks could shine.

They are Wolfe Research, an independent sell-side research firm, which called “double beats with positive price action.” Qualifying companies not only had better-than-expected revenues and earnings in the second and third quarters, but their shares also rose following the report.

“We believe these companies have an increased chance of outperforming their peers given the resurgence of interest rates and the softening economic outlook,” the company said in a research note on Monday. Chief investment strategist Chris Senyk points out that those with high free-cash-flow yields are particularly attractive. Baron’s,

The company has a cautious outlook over the next six to 12 months. Senyk said inflation will remain more stable than consensus estimates, giving the Federal Reserve reason to keep interest rates higher than investors expect and keep them there longer. Wolff expects the yield on 10-year US government debt to rise above 5% again before the end of the year, and economic growth will slow.

“We ultimately think the U.S. economy will face a tough situation in the first half of next year because of the impact of higher interest rates and the cumulative effect of Fed rate hikes,” Senyk said in an interview.

Rather than cutting interest rates soon, the Fed may choose a “hold high and hold” policy, he said. “Historically, the Fed has cut interest rates six to nine months after the previous increase. “We believe the cutback limit for them is higher this time because inflation is going to remain high and sticky.”

While the futures market is pricing in a rate cut starting in May, it’s also possible the Fed could raise rates again, building on 11 hikes that pushed the bank’s target for the fed-funds rate to minus 5.25%. Has taken close to 5.50%. From March 2022, he said. “If inflation proves stable and the economy proves resilient, the Fed may have to hike again sometime next year, but our base case is that they are done for now,” Senyk said.

Higher rates and slower economic growth typically spell trouble for stocks, so Wolfe Research examined S&P 500 companies that could still perform well. It found more than 50: a mix of cyclical companies – those that prosper when the economy booms and struggle when it falters – and defensive ones, which are considered to hold the line even in tough times.

“We like some sectors more than others,” Senyk said of his list of more than 50 stocks. “If we had to reduce this screen further, we would lean towards more defensive groups [consumer] Staples, health care, and some tech.”

To further narrow the list, he advised looking for companies with a free-cash-flow yield of 4% or higher. The metric – a company’s free cash flow divided by its market capitalization – shows how investors are valuing a company’s cash generation. A high free-cash-flow yield usually means the company is well-positioned to maintain or increase its dividend or to increase capital investments.

“We are in a market environment where cash is king,” Senyk said. “Companies that are generating above-market free-cash-flow yields are more likely to do positive things with cash going forward, whether it’s higher dividends or buybacks or debt repayments.”

Companies that qualify in terms of both free-cash-flow yields and “double beats with positive price action” include Procter & Gamble (ticker: PG), Coca-Cola Co. (KO), and Clorox in consumer staples. (CLX) include; UnitedHealth Group (UNH) in healthcare; Industrials include General Electric (GE) and 3M (MMM); and F5 in Technology (FFIV).

One of the great seven tech companies-

Amazon.com (AMZN) – Outperformed early stock screens, but its free-cash flow yield is 1%. None of the other six megacaps qualified in any sector.

Investors need to look beyond the seven big tech stocks, Senyk said. “We think some of the fundamentals of the Big Seven are in the early stages of weakening.”

Write to Lauren Foster at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com