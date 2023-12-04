The market is seeing a bullish trend after the S&P 500 reached its highest level of the year.

The Charging Bull statue, also known as the Wall St. Bull, is pictured in the Financial District in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, on September 9, 2020. Reuters/Carlo Allegri/File Photo Get licensing rights

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) – The bull is almost loose.

The S&P 500’s strong year-end rally has brought the index to its highest closing level of 2023, leaving it just 4.2% away from the all-time high in January 2022.

A close above 4,796.56 on the S&P 500 would confirm that the index has been in a bull market since breaking out of the bottom on October 12, 2022, according to the commonly used definition. The benchmark index is up 19.7% for the year and 28.5% from its October 2022 low.

A look at past bull markets shows that investors should expect stocks to take a breather before jumping higher.

At the same time, plenty of headwinds remain for U.S. stocks, including the possibility that the Fed’s rate hikes will slow the economy, dashing hopes of a soft landing that have driven equities higher.

smaller than your average bear

Investors are close to getting confirmation that the bear market that began in January 2022 is over, with the S&P 500 closing at a new year’s high on Friday.

Some investors define a bear market specifically as a decline of at least 20% in a stock or index from its previous peak. By that definition, the bear market that began when the S&P 500 reached its previous record on January 3, 2022 was not particularly painful.

According to data from Yardeni Research, the S&P 500 closed down 25.4% at its lowest point, making it the fourth shallowest bear market experienced by the index since 1928.

reuters graphics

Also, at 282 calendar days, this was slightly shorter than the average bear market length of 341 days, based on Yardeni Research data dating back to 1928.

reuters graphics

strong like a bull

History also shows that bull markets feed on themselves, as strong stock performance puts investors on edge and increases risk appetite.

Over the past 50 years, stocks have seen an average gain of about 260% during six bull markets.

reuters graphics

not so fast

Of course, stocks rarely move in a straight line. Over the past 50 years, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 16% over a three-month period, leading to bullish market sentiment.

In contrast, the S&P 500 posted average gains of only 0.2% and 2.0% in the one-month and three-month periods after the bull market was confirmed.

reuters graphics

Obstacles to speed ahead?

At the same time, there is no shortage of factors that could slow the rally or damage investor confidence.

Many investors are keeping an eye on the US economy: Expectations of economic easing, where the Fed manages to cool inflation without badly hurting growth, have supported a rise in stocks. But signs that the Fed’s 525 basis point rate hike is progressing slower than expected could argue for a more cautious approach toward stocks and other so-called risky assets.

One sign of recession, the inverted yield curve, continues to loom over investors. Yields on two-year Treasuries have been above 10-year Treasuries since July 2022. According to a 2018 report by researchers at the San Francisco Fed, the 2/10-year yield curve has inverted six to 24 months before each recession since 1955.

(This story has been repeated to clarify that the reference to the new year high is based on the closing in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Lisa Shumaker

