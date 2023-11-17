The market is entering overbought territory, and these stocks may decline

According to one popular metric, some stocks, including Cintas and Chipotle Mexican Grill, may face declines as the market nears overbought conditions. Investors have maintained their optimism over the past few weeks after US inflation data for October indicated that interest rate hikes were unlikely in the future. The three major indices are headed for weekly gains, which would be their third consecutive positive week. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were up more than 2% by the close Thursday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to add 1.9%. However, according to Wolfe Research, the broader market is on the verge of entering overbought territory. This means that the recent market rally may be too long in the immediate term, and more time is needed to digest those gains. CNBC Pro used FactSet data to screen the most overbought and oversold names in the S&P 500 based on their 14-day relative strength index, or RSI. Stocks with a 14-day RSI above 70 are considered overbought and at downside risk. The higher the RSI, the more likely it is that investors are very optimistic about a stock in the near term. On the other hand, a reading below 30 usually means a stock is oversold and ready for a short-term bounce, with a low RSI usually indicating poor sentiment around a stock. Here are some of the most bought stocks in the S&P 500: Uniform supplier Cintas is the most bought name on the list with a 14-day RSI of 98.5. The stock rose 3% this week and is up about 22% for the year. By Thursday’s close, the stock was projected to decline about 3%, based on analysts’ average price target. About 43% of analysts covering the company have given it a buy rating. Taking a long-term view into account, Truist Securities on Monday initiated Cintas with a buy rating and a $625 price target, saying a return to normalized pricing and reducing input costs with materials such as labor and materials will drive margins. There may be an increase. Truist analyst Jasper Bibb wrote, “Valuations are relatively rich, but we believe the premium multiple is justified by the quality of the business, growth prospects, and management’s track record of value creation.” American Express, another company that has seen its stock price rise this week, could also lead to a decline in the company. And analysts covering the company expect shares to rise more than 8% over the next 12 months. Shares of the financial services giant are up 4.6% this week, with its gains over the past month boosted by its third-quarter earnings and revenue growth reported Oct. 20, when management touted the company’s strong full year. Had reiterated his faith in the guidance of. , The company was initially upgraded to an overweight rating by Barclays on Wednesday, and also to market performance by TD Cowen on October 31. Chipmaker Qualcomm – which has a 14-day RSI of 94.98 – is also overbought. Analysts covering the company estimate a 7.8% upside to its stock price, and rate it a Buy just above 50%. Shares have surged more than 16% in the past month on the back of Qualcomm’s better-than-expected sales and earnings figures for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company, which makes key processors for most high-end Android devices as well as lower-end phones, has also shown early signs of stabilization in demand for its handsets. Other overbought names include fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill and industrial companies TransDigm Group and Ingersoll Rand. These are some of the most sold names in the broader market: Oil and gas companies APA Corp and Marathon Oil made the oversold list with RSI scores of 23.3 and 28.9, respectively. According to analysts’ average price targets, APA Corp is projected to rise 38.1%, the highest on the list, while Marathon Oil could rise about 37%. APA has fallen 13% in the past month, while Marathon has fallen nearly 11%. Marathon’s third-quarter earnings and revenue, released Nov. 1, exceeded analysts’ expectations, according to FactSet. The company also announced a 10% quarterly dividend increase to 11 cents per share. Shares rose 3% on Friday. Oil prices have fallen recently as US crude inventories continue to rise while production remained flat last week. Another oversold name is Paycom Software, which has an RSI of 25.7 and less than a third of analysts covering the stock prefer it a Buy. Shares are up 2.2% this week. UBS recently gave the payroll technology provider a buy rating and a $235 price target, saying the company’s poor year-to-date performance provides an attractive long-term investment opportunity. The company feels that Paycom’s performance is improving due to pricing and international expansion prospects. Stocks entering oversold territory include supermarket operator Kroger, Kotera Energy and cybersecurity company Cisco Systems.

Source: www.cnbc.com