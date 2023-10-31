The market hangs on Jay Powell’s every word. There may also be a presidential race.

The nation’s attention is about to switch to 24/7 wall-to-wall coverage of the presidential election, including primaries, debates, campaign-spending totals and election results.

But in reality, according to Yale economics professor Ray Fair, the most important thing in the 2024 presidential election will be how successful Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his allies will be in their efforts to reduce inflation without pushing the economy into recession. .

“The Fed’s main goal right now is to get inflation down to 2%, not to help any one political party. But the political consequences of its actions are huge…What really matters behind the scenes is how successful the Fed will be,” Fair wrote in an analysis of the upcoming election on his blog.

The stakes could not be higher for President Joe Biden and his potential Republican rival, Donald Trump. If a recession occurs in the next 12 months, it would likely seal Biden’s fate as a one-term president, Owen Tedford, a researcher at Washington DC consultancy Beacon Policy Advisors, said in a note to clients.

It is not unusual for a sitting president to ask for assistance from the US central bank. In fact, several Fed chairmen and chairmen seeking re-election have clashed in the past

In his memoir, former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker said that President Ronald Reagan’s chief of staff, James Baker, warned him not to raise interest rates for Reagan’s re-election bid in 1984. Volcker did not raise rates during the election campaign, but said Becker’s request was not the reason. Former President George H.W. Bush publicly blamed Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan for his failed re-election bid in 1992. Bush said he had urged Greenspan to cut rates more sharply during the recession of 1990–1991. In the end, Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign won with the motto, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

According to Fair’s calculus, Biden and his economic team are not getting much of a break and the economy is entering 2024 in the negative. For Democrats, growth is not slowing and inflation is above 2%.

On paper, of course, Powell’s job is to use monetary-policy tools to keep the prices of goods and services stable while also maximizing employment. After letting inflation spiral out of control during the pandemic, he has made 11 rate hikes through 2022, but the final period of his term, which ends in 2026, will not be easy for him or the markets, making him The MarketWatch 50 will be moved to. List of the most influential people in the markets. A lot hinges on what Powell does or doesn’t do over the next 12 months.

While the economy is moving toward 2024 with momentum, which is good for Biden, there is a lot of inflation and a lot of risks. Instead of reducing inflation and seeing the economy grow at a stable, sustainable pace, consumer-price inflation is running at a rate of 3.7% and the economy is running closer to a 5% rate, which is strong enough to sustain inflation. .

“The Fed cannot announce further tightening with such strong growth and inflation still above target,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.

The US central bank recently updated its forecast for a slower-than-expected rate cut, reducing market expectations of a rate cut soon next year. The market does not expect Powell to cut rates until the second half of next year. The recession, which has been a persistent concern over the past 18 months, has now come to the fore again for 2024.

Sarah Binder, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, said all of this is “dangerous” for Biden’s re-election hopes, pointing out that Powell’s decisions could lead to a recession or a surge in inflation — precisely when voters vote for the maximum amount. are paying attention, It’s also a big challenge for the Fed, which likes to stay out of the public eye during presidential campaigns, he said.

“The Fed wants to stay out of the air in an election year and not be front and center. They don’t want their policies to favor one candidate, Binder said.

When inflation surged in 2021, the Fed immediately began raising interest rates to a range of 5.25%-5.5% over the next 19 months. Fed officials expected these increases to put enough pressure on inflation to cut rates in 2024.

Tedford of the Beacon policy research firm said Powell would try to protect the central bank’s non-partisan image.

“As a Washington creature, Powell is in tune with the inner-Beltway political class and will want to make sure he can prevent the Fed from suffering the same blow to its reputation that the Supreme Court has in recent years ,” Tedford said.

‘If there were no elections in 2024, they would not have raised rates in July’

Jay Powell still hopes the economy will develop in a way that will allow the Fed to move behind the scenes – or at least away from center stage. The downward trend in inflation may continue since the summer, with consumer inflation falling to a 3.7% annual rate from 9.1% a year earlier. Many economists believe that inflationary pressures are continuing to ease.

But leading experts have warned that inflation could rise again, putting the central bank back in the spotlight.

“If the Fed finds itself in March of 2024 with an unemployment rate of 4% and an inflation rate of 4%, then with some temporary [good] With the inflation news behind them, they are in a very difficult position,” former Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said recently.

Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the risk of inflation rising again in 2024 should not be dismissed. “History shows that sometimes there is partial deflation before inflation picks up again. “It’s not going to be all or nothing,” Posen said.

He said a stronger labor market could put renewed pressure on prices or Congress might be tempted to increase spending ahead of the election if it can end its current paralysis.

Although Fed officials do not often talk about a resumption of inflation, at their meeting in September, Fed officials were concerned that the economy could continue to expand at a faster pace. Most Fed officials pointed to the risk of inflation rising.

Other economists are more concerned about the contraction in economic activity. For example, economists at Wells Fargo are predicting a recession between April and September next year. This would be fatal for the White House because experts say this is right when American voters will start paying most attention to the economy.

The recent sharp rise in bond yields creates another risk — the possibility that any recession will be more severe, said Tom Tzitzoris, managing director at market-research firm Strategos.

“We avoided a recession in 2023, but the price of that is that the breaking point is going to be with higher yields, and there is greater risk that there will be a recession as well as financial debt events due to leverage,” Tzitzouris said. .

This is not the economy Biden would have written for his re-election campaign. But he and his team will have to play the cards that have been dealt to them.

Central bank officials have said the economy needs to grow at an annual rate below 2% “for some time” to curb inflation. In an October speech, Powell said he saw signs of a recession in the economy. Recent weakness in the S&P 500 SPX is being seen as a possible early sign of a coming recession.

But some economists are skeptical, saying that if the pandemic years are removed, the 4.9% GDP growth rate in the third quarter is the fastest pace since 2014. Recent Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index data, a survey-based indicator of goods and services production, also shows an improvement in the economy.

It is important to note that Biden and Powell are not at odds and they have a common goal. They both want to see inflation soften, Binder said.

The Fed gave the labor market a chance for a “soft landing” with less damage. In contrast, Biden’s economic team wants to see airplanes “circling the airport” and not landing at all, Binder said. In this political language, a recession would be exactly like a “hard landing.”

In their recent speeches, Fed officials said they expect the economy to slow relatively soon. Fed Governor Chris Waller said that either the economy will slow down on its own or the Fed will have to continue raising rates.

“The economy needs to cool down quickly to prevent further rate hikes,” said Sal Guattari, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

In other words, how Powell reacts as the election approaches could have an impact on the economy, markets, and voter sentiment, which could put him in the political arena.

Binder said that, although Biden has not personally denigrated Powell like Trump, he and his economic team would likely not shy away from criticizing the central bank if the economy falls into recession.

“If the economy goes south, Biden and other Democrats will point fingers at the Fed,” Binder said.

It’s hard to know how harshly Biden can criticize the Fed and how successful his efforts to shift blame might be. After all, this is a “Biden Fed” whose president has selected four of six governors and reappointed Powell as chairman for a second four-year term in 2022, Blinder said.

With Congress so partisan, Binder said, Republicans are more likely to focus all their blame on Biden rather than the Fed, which would perhaps relieve some pressure on the central bank.

Economists have no doubt that Powell will raise interest rates in 2024 if necessary.

“Powell has insisted that he is the next successor to Paul Volcker,” Binder said. Volcker is revered at the Fed for getting inflation under control in the early 1980s, even though interest rates had to climb as much as 20% to meet that goal.

In his most recent speech, Powell signaled he expected a slowdown in growth and continued progress on inflation, so the Fed could hold off for now, said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. But the alternative scenario of sticky inflation may require more rate hikes.

Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College, said the Fed has already raised rates more than necessary to last until 2024.

“My understanding is that, if there was no election in 2024, they would not have raised rates in July. “This was some insurance to make sure they’re not in the awkward position of having to raise rates in early 2024,” he said.

Mark Gertler, a monetary policy expert at New York University, said he doesn’t think Powell will be aggressive about the Fed raising interest rates next year unless wage inflation picks up or consumer inflation expectations begin to rise.

Otherwise he thinks Powell’s Fed will be “fine” by spending a few years getting inflation back to 2%.

Beacon’s Tedford said he worries that Powell may try to be too tough and keep rates high for too long to avoid the perception that he is cutting rates for Biden’s electoral advantage. . This would create a threat of recession, which would destroy Biden’s re-election chances, he said.

For now, uncertainty reigns.

One thing is clear: The inflation outlook will depend on how quickly the economy falls from last quarter’s projected 5% growth rate to a sub-potential rate of less than 2%. Without a sharp slowdown in growth, the Fed cannot announce ‘game, set, match,’” said Guatieri of BMO Capital Markets.

