The market feels that the rates will go much lower. it can be downgraded

The most recent indications on CME Group’s FedWatch gauge point to a full percentage point cut in interest rates by the end of 2024.

This week has seen two important reports, one of which shows that consumer prices remained unchanged and wholesale prices actually declined by half a percent in October.

“They wouldn’t want to signal that now is the time to start talking about cutting interest rates, even though Fed funds futures already include it,” Eric Rosengren, former Boston Fed president, told CNBC. Has gone.”

The market appears to have taken this week’s positive economic data as a clear sign that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates aggressively next year.

Signs that consumer and wholesale inflation rates have slowed significantly from peaks in mid-2022 have unnerved traders, with the most recent indications on CME Group’s FedWatch gauge pointing to a full percentage point cut by the end of 2024. Are.

This may be at least a little optimistic, especially given the cautious approach adopted by central bank officials during their campaign to keep prices low.

“The case has not yet been made conclusively,” said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP. “We are making progress in that direction, but we have not reached the point where they can say that the risk of reaching levels much above the target has been eliminated.”

This week featured two important reports from the Labor Department, one of which showed that consumer prices remained unchanged overall in October, while the other indicated that wholesale prices actually declined by half a percent last month.

While the 12-month reading of the producer price index fell to 1.3%, the consumer price index was still at 3.2%. Core CPI is also still running at a 12-month rate of 4%. Moreover, the Atlanta Fed’s measure of “sticky” prices shows that while items like gas, groceries and vehicle prices don’t change often, inflation is still climbing at a 4.9% annual clip.

“We’re getting closer,” Crandall said. “The data we got this week is consistent with what you’d like to see as we move in that direction. But we haven’t reached the destination yet.”

The Fed’s “destination” is a place where inflation is not necessarily at its 2% annual target, but it is showing “credible” progress getting there.

“What we’ve decided to do is maintain one policy rate and wait for further data,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference after their meeting in September. “We really want to see solid evidence that we Have reached the appropriate level.”

Although Fed officials have not indicated how many consecutive months it will take for inflation data to reach this conclusion, the 12-month core CPI has declined every month since April. The Fed prefers core inflation measures as a better measure of long-term inflation trends.

Traders see more certainty on this point than Fed officials.

Futures pricing on Wednesday indicated there is no chance of additional hikes this cycle and a first quarter percentage point cut in May, followed by another in July, according to CME Group’s gauge of fed funds pricing. There will be cuts and two more cuts are likely before the end of 2024. Futures Market.

If true, that would take the benchmark rate to a target range of 4.25%-4.5% and would be twice as aggressive as Fed officials set in September.

Then, markets will watch with added excitement to see how officials respond at their next policy meeting on December 12-13. In addition to the rate call, officials at the meeting will also look at their “dot plot” of rate expectations, as well as quarterly updates to their GDP, unemployment and inflation forecasts.

But pricing in the Fed’s actions could be volatile, and two more inflation reports are due before that meeting. Wall Street may be disappointed with how the Fed views the near-term policy course.

“They wouldn’t want to signal that now is the time to start talking about cutting interest rates, even though Fed funds futures are falling,” former Boston Fed Chairman Eric Rosengren said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday. may have already included it.”

The market’s enthusiasm this week was built on two basic supports: confidence that the Fed may soon begin cutting rates, and the notion that the central bank may achieve its vaunted “soft landing” for the economy.

However, it is difficult to equate the two points of view, given that such aggressive easing of monetary policy has historically only accompanied a downturn in the economy. Fed officials have also been hesitant to adopt a dovish stance, with Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsby saying on Tuesday that he sees “a way to go” before reaching the inflation target, though he noted a potential “golden doldrums” to avoid a recession. The path is kept open.

“A slowing economy rather than a recession is the most likely outcome,” Rosengren said. “But I would say there are definitely downside risks.”

The stock market rally and recent decline in Treasury yields also pose another challenge for the Fed trying to strengthen financial conditions.

Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, said, “While financial conditions have eased significantly as the market anticipates an end to Fed rate hikes, perhaps this is not the right basis for the Fed to keep rates high for an extended period of time.” Claims.”

In fact, the higher-for-longer mantra has been a cornerstone of recent Fed communications, even from members who have said they are against additional hikes.

This is part of the central bank’s broader sense that it does not want to repeat the mistakes of the past by abandoning the inflation fight as soon as the economy shows any signs of faltering, as it has done recently. For example, consumer spending fell in October for the first time since March.

For Fed officials, it adds up to a difficult reckoning with officials reluctant to express overconfidence that the final mile is near.

“Part of the problem the Fed has always had to deal with is the illusion of control,” said Crandall, an economist who started at Wrightson ICAP in 1982. “They can influence things, but they can’t control them. There are also many external factors involved in the complex dynamics of the modern global economy. So I’m moderately optimistic [the Fed can achieve its inflation goals], It’s a little different than being convinced.”

