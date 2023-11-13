These are troubled times for US corn and soybean demand. As harvest begins – hopefully – the scale of the market will begin to depend on the size of US crops and how much of the crop will be used in the coming months.

Certainly, the November 9 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Index will include updated production estimates. History, as I discussed last week, suggests at least some possibility that WASDE could confirm the adage that “small crops grow small.” But the changes, if they come, may not be enough to lift bulls, especially with a corn outlook hampered by the large estimated overhang of inventories.

In fact, last week nearby corn prices posted their lowest decline in nearly three years. Soybeans fared better, with November futures for delivery above $13 and a nice bounce at the end of the week. Talk of dry conditions in parts of Brazil and expectations of product sales supported prices, boosted by forecasts of two weeks of below-average rainfall in the key central producing region.

Those soybeans won’t hit the market for months, which is one reason end users will have to fish or cut bait. As the harvest reaches domestic levels in the US, it’s corn and soybean buying season – unless exporters, processors and livestock feeders feel bold enough to acquire just what they need on a hand-to-mouth basis. Whatever they want.

So here’s how demand shapes up for the remainder of the 2023-2024 marketing year.

soybean exports increased

Exports generally dominate US soybean demand, accounting for up to 50% of total use. For the past two decades, China’s appetite for imports and Brazil’s continued production boom as well as US supply have determined much of the gap in US sales abroad. These factors are at play again this year, providing keys to watch in the upcoming WASDE.

The USDA’s final forecast calls for total U.S. exports at 1.775 billion bushels, down 12% from 2022-2023 and the lowest since the short 2019 harvest.

The agency also saw China’s total soybean imports decline by about 75 million bushels due to economic problems and losses in the key hog sector. Although there are signs that China’s various troubles have eased, the data so far is not encouraging. Total US sales and shipments to China fell 35% in late October, while China’s latest official data showed its total imports fell 24% in September.

The US accounted for only 2% of those purchases, while Brazil captured 96%. While the US share of the initial pie is slightly smaller than average, Brazil’s share increased due to extreme drought that dropped Argentina’s production to its lowest level in 25 years.

Argentina’s yields are expected to improve this year and acreage may increase more than initial forecasts after weather forced some farmers to plant corn early. Argentina should also benefit from El Nino rains, but its soybeans won’t hit the market until U.S. farmers are already in the fields next spring.

Early dry weather in Brazil’s key producing region could force the USDA to revise its estimates of production there. The plant health index reading for the country is lower than the good initial reading from two months ago, indicating that the crop there has not got off to a good start.

Still, total 2023 crop commitments from all buyers are down 28% from last year. Movements are improving, but this is a seasonal trend when crop pipelines fill up, although low water levels on the Mississippi River are restricting shipments from the Gulf.

Projecting the current weekly trend – if it holds – yields an overall result for the marketing year that is slightly more optimistic than the USDA. But without a significant decline in Brazilian production or a better-than-expected rebound in Chinese demand, U.S. sales could struggle.

There are some hopeful green shoots. A Chinese trade delegation reached its first formal agreement in Iowa since 2017, and US producers visited Beijing to talk new trade as the two countries moved cautiously to improve ties diplomatically. But it is still too early to say whether those steps will yield benefits or not.

Crush, the other part of soybean demand, is benefiting from Argentina’s poor harvest, which has forced its large processing industry to import stocks from its neighbors. US crush margins are favorable and in line with USDA’s current forecast for the full marketing year, processors used 4.3% more in September than last year.

US crush capacity is expanding in anticipation of a biofuels boom, but that growth is still uncertain as high interest rates and inflation take their toll on economic growth. Still, the stock market is moving bullish right now as investors believe the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates, and the animal spirits on Wall Street could overwhelm soybean speculators looking to make new bullish bets. .

My pricing model for futures shows there is still room for more upside, unless the USDA, the foreign policy debate, or Mother Nature rains on the parade.

corn question

Tracking demand for feed grains is generally more difficult than for soybeans because about 40% of use is from the farm due to livestock consumption. There is no way to directly survey that demand, although estimates of “grain-eating animals combined” – animal appetite – can change from month to month. Otherwise, the government estimates feed consumption from quarterly grain stocks, using unexplained “missingness” by consumption from processors and exports, data that are reported weekly and monthly.

The next stock report won’t come until Jan. 12, so the USDA is unlikely to make major changes to feed use on Nov. 9 unless its production estimate changes quite dramatically. Barring this, the facts so far for exports and ethanol paint a mixed picture.

Midwest ethanol plant margins are better than year-ago levels but may soon be falling seasonally. Weekly production also increased from last year but is already tapering off, and if drivers cut back as expected, production for the 2023 marketing year could be lower. The USDA currently projects a 2.4% year-over-year increase, but the U.S. Energy Information Agency’s projections are more than 1% lower.

Exports, meanwhile, have improved significantly from last year’s disappointing performance, which produced the lowest annual output since a drought-shortened harvest in 2012. Total sales and shipments are up 26% in the first two months of the new marketing year, and far above the long-term average. Yet US supplies of exportable feed grains are only 5% higher than last year compared with other major exporters, so without a big increase in global feed consumption or trouble in South America the recovery may be limited.

The U.S. Ag Attaché in Argentina recently reduced his estimate of production and exports by about 80 million bushels compared to USDA’s official October WASDE due to early drought that has affected acres and yields. The VHI is 12% below average and suggests there could ultimately be even bigger reductions in yields.

It is still too early for meaningful data from Brazil as most of its production comes from its large second crop, which will not hit the market until the US summer. By then the US selling season is usually over, unless the dry start of the growing season scares off end users.

Futures for 2023 crop corn deliveries in 2024 have maintained my estimated sell target range of $4.97 to $5.44 since the marketing year began on September 1. Breaking out of their trading range is likely to provide some major news that the market is not yet aware of. Whether USDA will provide such a spark on November 9 is not certain.

