Not everyone at the Fed is unanimous

All Federal Reserve officials agree that inflation needs to be defeated. However, they disagree on whether the central bank has already done enough.

Some officials believe that the Fed should raise interest rates further to control inflation, while others believe that the tightening of rates will further reduce rising prices. It takes about a year for the Fed’s actions to be felt throughout the economy.

San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly recently said that “If we see the labor market decline and inflation moving toward our goal, we can keep interest rates steady and the policy effects will continue to work.” Can keep.” Meanwhile, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman recently said she “expects further rate increases will be needed to get inflation back to 2% on time.”

But even if Fed officials are divided, it doesn’t really matter. Differing opinions at the Fed are simply a characteristic of the central bank during critical times.

“Generally it should be seen as a good thing that they have different opinions. “This is certainly a design feature of the committee – that it has diverse views that get aired, otherwise there is a risk of group-think,” Michael Ferroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan, told CNN.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed committee that sets monetary policy, has reached unanimous policy decisions at almost every meeting this entire rate-hike cycle, which begins in March 2022.

“It is also not surprising that the decisions have been taken unanimously. The Fed started so behind the curve that moving forward was an obvious decision. Now as we get closer to the end we see more differences opening up,” Ferroli said.

Fed officials have the option to dissent in that committee with voting rights, but that has happened only twice this cycle. The last dissent was from former Kansas City Fed President Esther George more than a year ago.

That’s when division might matter: if multiple officials disagree. But its possibility is still very less.

“Dissent simply means that someone is violently opposing a decision that the group is taking. You have to have a very high level of conviction to do that,” Ed Al-Husseini, senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, told CNN.

It is also worth noting that the voting members of the FOMC change at the beginning of each year.

