The manager explained what she does and how she doesn't care about the employees and it's shocking

The pandemic fundamentally changed the way companies do business and potentially redefined work culture for good. Existing work culture was disrupted, forcing many employees to work from home and also highlighting the need for businesses to be mindful of employees’ mental health struggles. The year 2020 has not been easy for any of us. Working from home during the pandemic also means being stuck indoors, being more active at home and with the kids. The lack of social life, and meeting friends and loved ones, hasn’t helped either. Companies are learning the importance of being flexible and being there for their employees when they need help.

Megan Witherspoon, vice president of communications and mother of two, understands the importance of support and care. He believes that employees are the heart of every company and has written a detailed post on LinkedIn explaining why the concerns of workers at home should be taken into account by companies. Businesses have long seen employees isolated without taking their individual situations into account and recognizing that the lines between personal and business functions are blurry and often overlap. Witherspoon believes that companies should also take care of employees’ personal issues. Witherspoon listed off different scenarios and explained the things she “cared about” and the things she didn’t care about, and it’s eye-opening.

“I don’t care if your daughter is home with another ear infection,” Witherspoon said in a LinkedIn post. He then listed several other scenarios where workers’ personal issues often overlap with traditional work hours. He wrote, “I care that your sick mother needs hands-on care and that her facility is understaffed. I don’t care that you need to juggle food, medications, and appointments this week. Is.” He further said that taking care of your pet is as important as anything else. “I don’t care that your dog is vomiting on your rug right now. I don’t care that you need to immediately respond to our call to take him out and clean up the mess.”

The post garnered more than 102,000 reactions. The message resonated with many workers who are battling the pandemic and struggling to strike a balance between their professional and personal lives. Megan Witherspoon said employees may have to deal with different situations when working from home and companies need to accommodate them and see them as part of the job. “I don’t care if you desperately need to get out of your house because you’ve been cooped up for so long. I don’t care if you’d like to work from the office for a few days, or from Florida for a week. . . . I don’t care that a shortage of bus drivers means you don’t have reliable transportation for your son. I don’t care that you have to come back to me an hour after picking him up from school.” she wrote. Ultimately she summed it up. Witherspoon wrote, “I care about you and the things you care about. I care that you produce quality work and do your best. I don’t care when, where or how you do your work.”

Megan told BoredPanda that it’s important to take care of your employees. “For too long, the business world has believed that personal and professional should be separate,” Witherspoon said. “We have now spent 18 months with our partners in their homes, with their children and pets, and in their private spaces. We’ve had to help each other through the extremely challenging circumstances we’ve had to do. We’ve supported each other. Have cried together and talked about mental health and well-being.

Witherspoon believes that industries and businesses need to find their own way to be flexible. “I would advise companies and leaders to go as far as possible to provide flexibility to their employees. Flexibility doesn’t have to be a sacrifice – it actually makes great business sense. And employee expectations have changed and they are willing to vote with their feet. “It’s a win-win,” she concludes.

