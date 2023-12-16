The man who urged planting a trillion trees begs people to stop planting so many trees

“If no one had ever said, ‘Plant a trillion trees,’ I think we would be in a much better place.”

In 2019, ecologist Thomas Crowther promoted a global tree-planting craze to offset carbon emissions.

But now the former Chief Scientific Advisor to the UN’s Trillion Trees campaign has had a change of heart, wired The report appeals to environmental leaders to stop large-scale tree planting.

Making his case at this year’s UN climate change conference in Dubai, Crowther highlighted overlooked shortcomings of large-scale tree planting, such as strangling biodiversity and not being as effective a carbon capturer as previously believed.

Most insidiously, he warned that tree planting is being used “as an excuse to avoid cutting emissions”, as quoted wired,

“If no one had ever said, ‘Plant a trillion trees,’ I think we would be much better off,” he said. “But maybe nature doesn’t get enough noise and attention for all the responsible scientists out there to fix it and turn it into something good.”

take root

In 2019, Crowther and his team soon published a blockbuster study with a bold and controversial conclusion: that the Earth could fit another 1.2 trillion trees. This highlights “global tree restoration”, the researchers write in the paper, “as our most effective climate change solution to date.”

At the time, some scientists criticized the paper because it overestimated both the amount of carbon that could be absorbed by trees and the amount of practically forestable land.

But the optimism it generated was so infectious that it could not die down. After all, trees were an easy solution to our existential climate crises.

Big oil companies like Shell immediately invested capital by pledging to spend millions of dollars in reforestation initiatives. The social media campaign Team Trees, which aimed to plant 20 million trees, became a viral sensation, receiving a million dollar donation from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

gardener’s regrets

Despite the cynicism and widespread optimism, ironically, carbon emissions continued to rise. Since then, Crowther’s work has taken a more measured, calm tone.

Their latest study, published last month in the journal NatureTakes aim at “greenwashing”, the fraudulent practice by companies – and countries – in which they flaunt their supposedly eco-friendly efforts in order to cover up their despicable environmental practices.

Crowther, speaking at the climate summit, wanted to end the practice.

“Ending greenwashing doesn’t mean stopping investing in nature,” he said. wired, “It means doing it right. It means distributing wealth to indigenous populations and to farmers and communities who are living with biodiversity.”

Furthermore, Crowther believes the focus should now be on preserving existing forests rather than planting new forests. According to their research, allowing existing woodlands to naturally expand and mature would sequester about 50 percent more carbon in the long run.

Still, the role of carbon offsetting in our fight against climate change continues to be hotly debated – but continuing to destroy precious forests certainly doesn’t help.

Source: futurism.com