The man who stole billions of dollars in Bitcoin lived a tragic life

A Bitcoin “original gangster” who stole the cryptocurrency from the original Silk Road a decade ago spent a fortune — but led a sad and lonely life before he was caught.

As cnbc According to reports, Bitcoin thief Jimmy Zhong not only helped write the original code of the cryptocurrency and early blockchain technology, but he also stole a large portion of it from Silk Road in 2012, when it was worth much less than it was at the time. Was. He was exposed in 2019.

He was also a rich idiot in Athens, Georgia, where he lived – a staunch local resident who would drop thousands to fly his friends across the country on a private jet to attend a football game and There was a stripper pole in her house. In “For the Girls,” it all reveals how superficial those relationships really were.

Zhong’s fall from crypto grace began in March 2019, when he called the local police department in a panic because someone had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crypto from his home near the University of Georgia campus—which, given Bitcoin, was It is very ironic that theft did happen.

“I’m having a panic attack,” the then-28-year-old computer scientist told an Athens-Clarke County police dispatcher, according to a review of the transcript. cnbc,

Although he tried to explain to the police that someone had stolen 150 Bitcoins from his home, calling it “kind of an online thing,” but local authorities were far out of their depth. To try to get to the bottom of the case, he hired Robin Martinelli, a private investigator in a nearby town.

Far from a crypto expert, Martinelli said that as she learned more about Bitcoin and about Zhong’s case, she became connected to him — and she realized the exact opposite of the way she treated the people around her. , whom he surveyed in an effort to see which of them had whatever crypto was physically stored, broken into and stolen.

Martinelli, Zong’s friend, said he was “very, very careless, plastic, not really caring, maybe using Jimmy a little.” But he didn’t respond well to her suspicions, seemingly clinging to the idea that his social circle was connected to something other than food stamps.

“He will be upset,” said the PI, “when I mention that someone must know where this cash is.”

He added, “Jimmy wanted to find love.” “Jimmy wanted friends.”

Ultimately, it was his desire to be loved that led to his downfall. As cnbc The report, that 2019 theft — which remains unsolved — brought the government’s attention to Zhong, who, as it turns out, was involved in the early days of crypto.

Body camera footage reviewed by the news outlet revealed how the young man’s desire to be liked turned against him when Zhong invited officers to his home, where they were successfully able to discover that he had less than There was a Bitcoin wallet containing millions of dollars. The value of crypto in it.

They then served him a search warrant and ransacked his house until they found the computer that contained the rest of the 2012 Silk Road heist, which led to Zhong obtaining 50,000 bitcoins, worth $3 billion. . It was the Justice Department’s largest crypto seizure ever, and because no one came forward to claim it, all the proceeds went into government coffers.

Although he was far from the first idiot to try to get rich and buy relationships — there was even an entire arc in “30 Rock” about such a guy, the same year of the Silk Road heist — Zhong’s painfully obvious loneliness was a tragic new one. Adds dimension to one of the largest and earliest crypto crimes.

Now 33, Zhong reported to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Alabama earlier this year and will remain there for only 366 days. cnbc The report, which sounds more like a white-collar slap on the wrist than a book-throwing, is another all-too-familiar aspect of this saga.

