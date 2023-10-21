The man who bought Bentley with crypto may have his eyes on this new crypto gem in 2023 bitcoinist.com

tldr

Tilman Fertitta decided to accept cryptocurrency payments at his Post Oak Motor Cars helped Ken Bridges buy a Bentley using Bitcoin (BTC).

NuggetRush (NUGX) Offers real-life applications, making it unique in the meme coin market.

tilman fertita Deciding to accept Bitcoin at your luxury car dealership, Post Oak Motor CarsKane Bridge was able to buy a Bentley using Bitcoin (BTC) in 2018. Now, Bridge is eyeing a new crypto investment, NuggetRush (NUGX), This meme coin offers unparalleled value and growth potential.

Will he buy the token? More importantly, should you do it? Let’s find out here.

After Bentley, this crypto investor may have his eyes on NUGX

Tilman Fertitta, a leading figure in Houston’s hospitality industry, made a big announcement regarding his luxury car dealership In 2018. They said the dealership would accept Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) As payment.

Post Oak Motor Cars, which includes Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Bentley and premium pre-owned models, has partnered bitpay To facilitate faster and easier global vehicle purchasing. This visionary decision was well received in the market, as Fertitta secured his dealership’s first Bitcoin customer.

Ironically, the initial beneficiary of this opportunity was a local Houston restaurant owner, ken bridgeWho chose to convert their cryptocurrency Bentley Continental GT, The list price of the Continental GT falls between $220,000 and $320,000, However, since he is a long-term Bitcoin investor, Kane Bridge’s effective cost is quite low.

Bridge initially bought Bitcoin when its value was set $648 per coin and has continuously increased its stake during price fluctuations. Cryptocurrency proponent Ken Bridges introduced a blockchain-based loyalty system at his restaurant.

The accompanying app allows mobile ordering and customers earn ruby coins With each purchase, which are redeemed at participating locations. The bridge aims to list Ruby Coin on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NuggetRush (NUGX) attracts investors with its many utilities

NuggetRush (NUGX) There is a notable growth in the meme coin sector, which is gaining attention for its rapid rise in the crypto world. Its unique value proposition and promising roadmap makes it Best New Cryptos to Invest in Today.

NuggetRush (NUGX) Offers a unique blend of memes and cuteness play to earn (P2E) game. Players enter an extensive mining world, create custom avatars and collect wealth by setting up mining facilities. The process involves assembling a team of mining experts or collaborating with fellow gamers.

In-game items like Character NFT, Rare NFTAnd the mined material is tradable within the market.

Nagatarash’s The roadmap is full of exciting progress NUGX As for the future of meme coins. Scheduled developments include the launch of its marketplace and a staking mechanism.

moreover, NuggetRush (NUGX) Meme coins provide the optimal path to maximize income. as highly promising crypto ico With a low market cap and strong fundamentals, nuggetrush Offers remarkable growth potential. Industry experts suggest NUGX Poised to outperform its predecessors in return on investment (ROI).

nuggetrush Provides opportunities for artisanal miners in less developed countries and operates Community-driven NFT marketplace With a unique feature. RushGame NFT Can be traded for physical gold, providing real value to investors in the digital realm.

Nagatarash’s The presale offering is currently in Phase 1. NUGX But $0.010 per token. Presale offers an attractive discount and is considered the prime entry point since NUGX’s price will increase 100% It will take less than a month to reach its listing price $0.020,

NUGX’s Impressive early performance and significant growth potential have fueled speculation about the prospects 3,000% Post-launch surge. speculations have been confirmed NuggetRush (NUGX) In form of best crypto investments For the upcoming bull market.

