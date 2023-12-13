The "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Crushed Wall Street in 2023, But This Stock Could Keep the Party Going in 2024 The Motley Fool

The “Magnificent Seven”, a select group of the world’s biggest technology companies, have been the story of Wall Street this year. These stocks have seen gains of between 50% and 219% since 2023.

These kinds of gains aren’t normal for stocks, especially those that are already among the largest market cap companies on the planet. It’s fair to wonder whether the party will end in 2024.

Unfortunately, these types of benefits probably won’t last forever. However, there may be one exception, one of the “Magnificent Seven” who is just getting started.

a year for the ages

If you’re unfamiliar with the Magnificent Seven, they are NVIDIA (NVDA 1.50%), Apple (AAPL 0.96%), Microsoft (MSFT 0.27%), Amazon (AMZN 0.23%), Alphabet (GOOG 0.21%) (GOOGL 0.06%), meta platform (Meta 0.50%), and Tesla (TSLA -1.47%). They are not only leaders in their fields but they have massive revenues and profits, they are trusted brands and have the attention of investors and consumers.

If you own these stocks it’s been a good year. The most popular stocks don’t always perform well, but 2023 was an extraordinary year.

Investors should always keep things in context, and this is no exception. Although these stocks have gone to the symbolic moon, their valuations have mostly gone backward. Except for one, their forward price-to-earnings ratio has soared to 160%.

Chip company Nvidia’s forward earnings valuation actually fell this year despite a massive share price rise. That’s because Nvidia is at the forefront of a generational growth opportunity, just as the Internet or cloud technology did for the modern economy.

2 trillion dollar industry is being created

Nvidia emerged as a force in artificial intelligence (AI). AI models require a ton of computing power to quickly process massive amounts of data. The hardware that powers that allows users to type complex questions into large language models like ChatGPT and get detailed answers in seconds. Nvidia specializes in chips designed for these high-compute workloads.

Analysts estimate its market share in that segment of the chip market to be between 70% and 95%, dominating an industry worth billions of dollars. This is also reflected in Nvidia’s financial position, where its revenue growth is projected to stop in 2023.

This could only be the beginning. Lisa Su, CEO of Rival Advanced Micro Deviceshas estimated that the AI ​​chip market will grow to more than $400 billion in the coming years. Statista researchers believe the global AI market opportunity will reach $2 trillion by 2030.

Even if AMD and other competitors take away Nvidia’s market share, the Pi’s growth may offset much of what they take from it. Remember, Nvidia’s companywide revenue today is $45 billion. The $400 billion chip market that Nvidia dominates should translate into years of revenue growth.

Somehow, Nvidia stock is still affordable

If these predictions are remotely accurate, you can make the case that Nvidia is still cheap today. Analysts expect Nvidia’s earnings per share for the year to be around $12.29. This makes its price-to-earnings ratio 38.

Growth expectations grew higher as Nvidia’s growth accelerated and the impact AI could have on its business.

For a business growing earnings at a rate of 39%, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38 is a good valuation. There are risks involved, so Nvidia will have to live up to these high expectations. The stock is up more than 200% since January, and any stock can go cold on that kind of decline, so investors should expect some volatility.

But when all is said and done, AI will have to be completely ephemeral for the long-term trend to point upward. Nvidia controls the majority of AI chips on the market, which are the building blocks of this new technology. This is a great driver’s seat for the company and an opportunity for investors to ride high on Nvidia.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Justin Pope has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com