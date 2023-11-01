The “Magnificent Seven” tech giants expected to lead the 2023 stock market rally turned their fortunes around in October as earnings, industry stories and investor fatigue worked their way through this group of leaders.

“At this point you can’t look at them as seven stocks together,” Steve Sosnik, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday.

Last month, Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) were the only members of the group to post gains of more than 1%, with the Seattle-area giants rising 4.7% and 7.1%, respectively. Both companies reported quarterly results that showed their cloud units grew more than investor forecasts.

Meanwhile, rival Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) saw shares fall more than 5% after poor results from its cloud business, while Nvidia (NVDA) lost 6% amid reports the Biden administration is targeting China for AI. May limit chip exports.

Tesla (TSLA) stock fell nearly 20% after showing weaker-than-expected profits in its latest results amid overall concerns about the rate of EV adoption.

Meta Platforms (META) issued softer-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter, though the stock ended the month basically flat and gained 0.4%. Apple (AAPL) stock posted a similar decline, falling 0.3% after falling more than 8% in September; The iPhone maker will report results on Thursday.

Valuations come under scrutiny

The divergent paths for these names also reflect the broader themes impacting stocks this earnings season.

The level of investor satisfaction has changed when discussing AI. According to Jefferies technology analyst Brent Thill, both Microsoft and Amazon passed that test, while investors felt “much of the AI ​​benefit” may be embedded in Alphabet’s stock.

Tesla, which has sometimes been swept up in the AI ​​narrative because of its self-driving ambitions, has faced near-term concerns such as declining margins and its Cybertruck launch drawing investor attention.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is displayed in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan in New York City, US, on May 8, 2021. Reuters/Gina Moon

The shift away from any AI promises to lift major tech players comes as investors have placed greater scrutiny on the corporate world’s results this earnings season.

With the Fed’s “higher” interest rate outlook weighing on stocks’ overall trajectory, investors have again begun to debate whether the bullishness in The Magnificent 7 has inflated stock valuations too much.

“There are real risks here,” Sosnik said. “These stocks are expensive and it’s not like you’re taking a risk on a stock that has very affordable valuations.”

The Magnificent 7 Forward Price to Earnings ratio remains above the S&P 500, indicating those stocks are overvalued. (Source: Truist Wealth)

‘There is still a lot of shortage’

For the last several months, investors have continuously referred to The data shows that much of the S&P 500’s gain this year has been driven by these handful of successful stocks, accounting for about 30% of the index’s market cap.

But this trend can also work in reverse.

As Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, recently explained in a post on xThe Magnificent Seven have helped drag the S&P 500 down since mid-summer highs, just as the group once helped the benchmark index rise more than 20% at one point this year.

Liz Ann Saunders, chief market strategist at Charles Schwab, told Yahoo Finance that index investors are “feeling” the Magnificent Seven’s divergence because their heavy weighting in the S&P 500 could dictate the index’s movement.

But as Saunders and other Wall Street strategists noted in early October, the path toward a “healthy” market rally isn’t about these few winners.

“If you start seeing better width [outside the Magnificent Seven]I would look at it as a positive,” Saunders said in an interview Tuesday.

Saunders said there are signs of expansion, although the trend has not yet fully taken shape.

The Russell 2000 recently hit its lowest level since the October 2022 low. Financials (XLF) are still down more than 5% this year. And better than expected earnings are also not proving to be a big reason.

“There’s a lot that’s missing from what the market has done over the last year and you just have to look beneath the surface of some of the biggest stocks to see what some of those missing links are,” Saunders said.

So now as the rising tide of the Magnificent Seven recedes, it’s becoming more clear which areas of the market will be swimming without a bathing suit during the 2023 rally.

The question arises as to which of these areas is in the best position to reorganize.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

