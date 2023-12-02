The 'Magnificent Seven' has dominated the stock market this year. This is bad news.

The “Magnificent Seven” stocks have dominated financial media coverage this year, and for good reason.

If you’re invested in an S&P 500 SPX index fund, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, you’re riding along with reinvested dividends, with a total return of 20.8% for the index through Thursday. This follows a decline of 18.1% in 2022. The index was still down 1% from the end of 2021 as of Thursday.

But the S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization. If we weigh the returns of the index components against their market values ​​at the end of 2022, it turns out that 67% of this year’s returns for the index have been provided by the “Magnificent Seven” group of stocks, which includes Apple Inc. AAPL is included. , Microsoft Corporation MSFT , Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platform Inc. META. Here’s a look at the group’s performance along with forward price-to-earnings ratio movements:

company 2023 total return 2022 total returns Return from late 2001 % of S&P 500 % of S&P 500 at the end of 2022 Forward P/E Forward P/E to end 2022 Apple Inc. 47% -26% 8% 7.7% 6.4% 28.6 20.5 Microsoft Corporation 59% -28% 15% 7.4% 5.6% 31.7 23.1 Amazon.com Inc. 74% -50% -12% 3.9% 2.7% 41.7 46.7 nvidia corporation 220% -50% 59% 3.0% 1.1% 24.6 34.4 Alphabet Inc. class a 50% -39% -9% 2.0% 1.6% 20.0 16.9 Alphabet Inc. class c 51% -39% -7% 2.0% 1.7% 20.3 17.0 Tesla Inc. 95% -65% -32% 2.0% 1.2% 63.2 22.3 Meta Platform Inc. class a 172% -64% -3% 1.9% 0.8% 19.0 14.7 Source: FactSet

The Magnificent Seven now makes up 30% of the S&P 500 by market cap. This is up from 21.2% at the end of 2022.

Underscoring how weighting impacts index returns and the impact of this year’s seven, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP has returned 6.4% through 2023.

Warnings and comments about the “Magnificent Seven” in bond and stock markets

Over the past two weeks, yields on 10-year US Treasury notes BX:TMUBMUSD10Y have fallen, meaning demand has been solid, as when bond prices rise their market yields fall. But Ciara Linnan says that for The Magnificent Seven, bond investors have been net sellers, which could be a warning sign for their shares. Again, if we limit the discussion to Apple’s bonds, investors are enjoying it.

Joseph Adinolfi shares a warning to investors about the Magnificent Seven, noting a similar period of high valuations during the dot-com bubble that burst in the early 2000s and a period of high valuations before the bear markets of 1973 and 1974. Happened.

In her daily Need to Know column on Wednesday, Barbara Kollmeyer looked at analysts’ forecasts for 2023 in the wake of The Magnificent Seven’s surprise performance.

This member of the “Magnificent Seven” club stands out

It’s now been a year since ChatGPT was made available to the public and helped fuel the incredible reaction and performance of technology stocks. Companies that have been major beneficiaries include Nvidia, which dominates the market for graphics processing units being deployed by data centers to support its customers’ rollouts of artificial intelligence, and Microsoft, which has committed large amounts of money to OpenAI. Provided investment capital, which developed ChatGPT.

Therese Poletti looks back at the first year of this new era of technology.

Returning to the Magnificent Seven, if you look at the table in the first section above, you’ll notice that the forward price-to-earnings ratio has declined for only two stocks – Amazon.com and Nvidia. But Nvidia’s Forward P/E is much lower than Amazon’s.

Here’s an analysis of Nvidia’s stock valuation and a look at its expected growth trajectory through 2025.

And here’s a summary of how sales and earnings estimates have changed recently for the Magnificent Seven, with Nvidia leading the way.

‘Tis the season to predict

The year-end murmur of market predictions for 2024 has already begun. First, Mark Hulbert takes a look at historical returns to calculate how likely it is to see another stock-market rally in December.

Now let’s move on to the predictions for 2024:

ETF News – Gold and punishment for meme-stock investors

In this week’s ETF Wrap, Isabel Wang takes a look at the opportunities and risks for investors in exchange-traded funds that focus on gold.

Joseph Adinolfi reports on the closing of an ETF designed to ride the meme stock craze.

auto industry news

After years of delays Tesla finally delivered a handful of Cybertrucks this week. Claudia Assis surveys analysts’ reactions to pricing, availability and expected conversion rates for more than one million reservations for new electric pickup trucks.

Also this week, shares of General Motors Co. GM rose on Wednesday after the company increased its dividend, announced a large stock buyback plan and took other strategic steps.

retirement plan

Alessandra Malito writes the Help Me Retire column. This week he responded to a reader who is 53 and considering early retirement. There are a lot of numbers to juggle and health insurance to worry about.

Here’s what to worry about for retirees and their families: ‘Tis the season for scams – older Americans need to be careful this month.

And Beth Pinsker has something for retirees to think about as we approach the end of 2023: Are you taking RMDs? 10 smart things you can use it for right now.

Career advice during holidays

It’s never a good time to lose your job, but layoffs are common during the holiday season. In the Help My Career column, Zoe Han shares advice on how to take advantage of the unique opportunities in the job market at this time of year.

quite a week for disney

The chart above shows the total returns for Walt Disney Co. DIS and the S&P 500 since the end of 2021.

On Thursday, Disney declared a dividend of 30 cents per share, its first such payment since suspending dividends at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This would give an annual yield of 1.29% on a closing share basis. The price that day was $92.69.

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York and said he was not seeking a return to the job before being asked to return by the company’s board of directors.

As John Swartz reports, Iger also shrugged off recent comments about selling business units, while also discussing the reasons for the company’s recent difficulty with movie ticket sales.

Other Company News

Fashion retailer Shein has filed for an initial offering in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The company is based in Singapore but was founded in China.

As Victor Reklitis reports, this is why Schein may face some political difficulties with its IPO.

Also this week, Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday that fell short of analysts’ expectations. But after an initial decline, the company’s share price rebounded and ended the day up 4% for the day, before rising 2% on Thursday. Dollar Tree said in its guidance that it is attracting more higher-income customers, which should lead to growth in higher-margin product categories.

streaming in december

Mike Murphy reveals what to watch this month.

