The “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap tech names, who grab all the headlines and rule Wall Street with their outsized influence, are facing a very tough year for everything else. While we see opportunity there, we are compelled to ensure that club members understand the dynamics of the game so they can estimate the risks and rewards of this difficult market. The “haves” and “havenots” in the market are best illustrated by a comparison of the regular market-cap weighted S&P 500, which is the benchmark index we talk about all the time, and the lesser-known Equal-weighted S&P 500, which assumes that all stocks in the index are equally weighted. .SPX .SPXEW YTD Mountain S&P 500 Market Cap Weighted vs Equal Weighted You can easily see how Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platform (META) and Tesla (TSLA) – all club names except Tesla – when you look at the year-to-date gain of the S&P 500 index of about 8%, compared to the loss of the equally weighted S&P 500. If we look at it, they are putting pressure on the market. A little more than 5% in 2023. This is an important comparison to consider because it seems that overall the market is dismissing broader risks such as rising bond yields and their impact on any further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes; geopolitical concerns such as the war in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine; And whether China’s recent signs of economic stabilization are genuine. However, under the hood, the S&P 500 index that gives equal strength to all its stocks may reflect these risks more than some strategists are giving them credit for. In fact, Morgan Stanley equity strategist Mike Wilson wrote, “The likelihood of a 4Q rally has diminished significantly.” In a Sunday note to clients, Wilson cited “narrow breadth” as well as “a decline in earnings and a decline in consumer and business confidence.” The fourth quarter is historically the strongest quarter of the year for stocks. This includes the so-called Santa Rally, which traditionally takes place in the last five trading days of the year and the first two days of the New Year. At the end of the day, you won’t feel good about when you should buy stocks, because you should buy stocks when they are going down due to factors that do not reflect the underlying fundamentals. Our objective at the club is to buy low, sell high, focusing more on individual companies and underlying business fundamentals than the broader market. We take signals from the overall market whether the market is overbought or oversold. Heading into Monday, the extreme selling continued in our closely watched S&P 500 Short Range Oscillator. And, as our discipline mandates when this happens, we chose our lane last week and made small purchases in companies we believe in over the long term, but have had undue short-term selling. As mentioned in Monday morning’s meeting, here are some buying tips from Jim Cramer. Jim prefers Amazon to Apple in The Magnificent Seven. We know that Amazon reported a solid quarter last week. Apple is unknown and probably won’t be the greatest when it reports quarterly numbers on Thursday evening. The iPhone 15 wasn’t available in time enough to move the needle this quarter. We still consider Apple an “own it, don’t trade it” stock. But Jim was saying there was no need to buy it before the quarter. Outside the Magnificent Seven, Jim called two more. Chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO), he said, offers an opportunity here and now, urging members to buy 10 shares and saying he could see the stock go from about $830 a share to $1,200. Jim also thinks that Honeywell’s (HON) quarterly report last week was better than many investors are giving it credit for and that the price action in the stock does not properly reflect the fundamentals. This is a buying opportunity, Jim said. (Jim Cramer’s charitable trust has long been AAPL, AMZN, AVGO, HON, GOOGL, META, NVDA, MSFT. See here for a full list of stocks.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you get You will receive a trade alert before placing Jim’s trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

