‘The Magnificent 7’: Why the big stock mania is being compared to the dot-com bubble

The market revolving around AI may be new, but investors have invested in high-flying tech names before. So, in other words, buyer beware.

The staggering rise of the “Magnificent 7” resembles a bubble of the past, which analysts say risks being too late. Investors who are less and less likely to generate strong returns as prices rise. Who can forget the parallels to the dot-com boom of the late nineties and the recession that followed – Pets.com and Webvan? – has attracted renewed attention.

Nicole Tannenbaum, partner and chief investment strategist at Checkers Financial Management, said in the early 2000s the Fed was in tightening mode, real yields had risen, and although central bankers eventually eased policy aggressively, it was a Failed to calm volatile equity markets.

Research from Goldman Sachs shows the S&P 500 has never been so heavily traded, leading to gains by a handful of stocks, the “Magnificent 7”, driving the major averages higher. (Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research)

The gap between Wall Street’s largest tech stocks and the rest of the S&P 500 (^GSPC) has been widening, drawing comparisons to the inflated valuations of tech companies in the dot-com era.

The “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, coined by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett, include Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA) . ), and Nvidia (NVDA). They span hardware and software, artificial intelligence and cloud computing and are seen by investors as powerful engines for new technologies that power economies and touch the lives of billions of people.

Collectively they are up 80% this year. When they are taken out of the S&P’s growth, the remaining indexes fall basically flat, according to an analysis by Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

“AI is the latest shiny new toy,” Slok said of the Wall Street enthusiasm behind the development of the Magnificent Seven, whose valuations are beginning to resemble the tech bubble of 2000. Seven companies have an average P/E ratio above 50. The average ratio of leaders during the dot.com crash was 63. (Apollo is the parent company of Yahoo.)

Fueled by a wave of cost-cutting and hype about the transformative potential of AI, valuations have soared as investors cheer on the AI-led stock rally. Mega-cap stocks trade at a substantial premium to the rest of the market.

Due to the Magnificent Seven’s large role on Wall Street, there is widespread risk of a potential recession.

“These seven companies have become so big that millions of investors have investments in them – whether they realize it or not,” said George Schultz, founder and managing member of Schultz Asset Management. “A correction in their stock prices could widely impact investors around the world.”

While the similarities on the surface demand attention, analysts also say there are substantial differences between the Y2K dot-com bubble and the rise of the Magnificent Seven. Basic things are important among these.

“The current crop of high flyers boast higher profit margins, faster growth and healthier balance sheets than their predecessors, which helps justify their premium valuations to the rest of the market and positive earnings momentum,” Tannenbaum said. “

Looking at the financial condition of highly profitable companies like Apple and defunct companies of the nineties like Pets.com reveals a surprising paradox, he said. At the time, startups with unproven business plans had achieved multi-billion dollar market valuations. In the current era, tech giants have become firmly established in the global economy, spanning multiple industries.

Another fundamental difference between the two eras is the context of market trading. The rally that investors have seen in 2023 is arguably a reversal of the sharp decline experienced by mega-cap techs in 2022.

And even if a downturn occurs, the market can still offer strong returns when its leaders lose momentum.

Since 1990, the S&P has returned an average of more than 14% in the year following the peak of performance relative to its 10 largest stocks, according to a new analysis from BMO Capital Markets led by Brian Belsky. Since a handful of mega-cap stocks are on track to have one of their best years ever compared to hundreds of other companies in the index, it’s unlikely this trend could continue next year. The co-authors argue that “shorts” are likely to be a major investment theme in the coming quarters in their 2024 market outlook.

Since many of the largest stocks leading the way in performance are unlikely to maintain the same pace in 2024, investors will be forced to “look for other opportunities down the market cap spectrum,” he wrote.

At present, the infighting is still going on in the party. Some even call for caution.

“Like any stock that has experienced significant gains over a sustained period, there is a risk of reversion to the mean, where the stock price drops to a more normalized or average level,” says Jason, a private wealth advisor at Ameriprise. Betz said. financial.

“No stock,” he adds, “always outperforms.”

