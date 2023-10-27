The 'Magnificent 7' stocks have struggled, losing a massive $1.2 trillion in market value since US equities peaked in July.

After a spectacular first-half rally, the so-called “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap Big Tech stocks have struggled in recent months.

The market value of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla has declined by a whopping $1.2 trillion since the end of July, according to Refinitiv data.

Investor fears about the Fed raising rates and rising bond yields have fueled the selling.

Mega-cap Big Tech stocks that started 2023 with declines are now struggling, racking up trillion-dollar losses for their shareholders as Wall Street worries about higher interest rates and rising bond yields.

The so-called “Magnificent Seven” – which includes Apple, Microsoft, Google owner Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Facebook’s parent Meta Platform and Tesla – have added $1.2 trillion in valuation since the S&P 500 peaked in late July. A huge decline has been registered. According to data from Refinitiv. The benchmark index has fallen nearly 10% over the same period.

Apple alone has seen its market capitalization drop by nearly half a trillion dollars over the past three months, according to Insider’s calculations, with shares falling 15% amid signs an economic slowdown in China will hit its profits.

Tesla has lost nearly $200 billion – less than a quarter of its total market value – in a decline that deepened after a “mini disaster” of a third-quarter earnings call last week where CEO Elon Musk blamed the economic slowdown and Warned about production delays. Cybertruck’s.

Other Magnificent Seven stocks have also been struggling since late July. The Federal Reserve has weighed on equities by signaling it will keep interest rates high until 2024 to stem inflation, while a rise in bond yields has also sparked jitters on Wall Street.

While losses have come after a stellar first half of the year for blue-chippers, a massive explosion of interest in intelligent language tools like ChatGPT has encouraged investors to invest in AI-related stocks.

Each of the Magnificent Seven still posted either double or triple digit profits year-over-year, and the group remains just under 30% Total market capitalization of the S&P 500 as of Thursday’s closing bell.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com