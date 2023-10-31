The M3 Apple silicon is here, and there's more to it than new laptops and all-in-ones



Apple/ZDNET

At October’s “Scary Fast” event, Apple unveiled its M3 chip series – the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. Designed with a cutting-edge 3-nanometer process, this new Apple silicon lineup reflects Cupertino’s drive for performance, efficiency and a strategic edge on the technological battlefield.

While the chips promise a remarkable leap in power and efficiency, the spotlight has now turned to their real-world applications and impact on consumers and the market, especially at the entry level. Let’s consider the detail of the technology in M3 chips, its resonance with different user segments, and its impact on the market competing with rival chip makers.

fast, but iterative progress

The new chips represent a commendable iterative achievement for Apple, particularly in increasing silicon capabilities through increasing transistor count and reducing power requirements. But let’s face it, M2 and even M1 were impressive, and most consumer and business users are still unable to utilize all the performance of those chips.

Case in point: I run a Mac Studio with an M1 Max with 32GB of RAM on my desk, and I primarily use the web browser to do my work as a content writer and editor with some light photo editing. Am. This is already too much – apart from my desire for more RAM when needed, the computational improvements don’t improve things for me.

Jason Heiner/ZDNET

There is no real new functionality in these chips; It’s like comparing a 600HP Lamborghini (or a Tesla Model S “Plaid”) from a few years ago with a 1000HP one. Impressive performance boost, yes, but what’s its real impact for the average end-user? We can still only legally drive at 65 mph/105 kph on most congested highways in North America – we need the App Autobahn to take full advantage of them.

GPU optimization and AI improvements, but where are the apps?

Enhancements in GPU optimization and improved and enhanced AI cores in the new chips were major highlights of the event. These will make the Mac an even more attractive platform for content creators, gamers, AI software developers, and end-users who require high-end graphics visualization (medical, science, aerospace, etc.).

In the long term, these improvements are likely to come to the Vision Pro headset and potentially the iPad Pro as well. However, where do apps take advantage of these on the consumer side? Yes, some pro apps and some 3D games can do this today, but it’s a relatively small part of Apple’s target market today. And let’s face it, the PC is still gaming king.

Generative AI Questions

On paper, the generative AI capabilities of the new M3 chips are impressive, but Apple doesn’t have any home-made Gen AI apps that run on Macs today. Apple’s Generative AI API on macOS is also in its early stages and not fully utilized by third-party developers. It also doesn’t have the generative AI capabilities found in iCloud, and existing clouds from Microsoft, AWS, Google, OpenAI, and others are not yet able to take advantage of on-device computational offload on any desktop computing platform. The top-generation AI toolsets are also open source and run in Docker containers, which are not optimized for Apple’s AI core today.

Don’t ignore low-end MacBooks as industry disruptors

The new chips and related hardware clearly aim to appeal to content creators and developers looking to invest in a high-performance system — but we shouldn’t rule out an entry-level laptop priced at $1,599 that could set a new performance benchmark. Is. Price point.

I know several professionals who are not the content creation type, who spend a lot of time traveling or are on the go, who would love the base MacBook Pro 14″, especially in the 18GB RAM configuration for $1,999. 20 hours That level of performance with a battery life of up to 250 mAh is going to be great for many corporate employees.

We should also consider what impact the lower end M3 system is going to have on the already weak Wintel market. First, any M1 and M2 Mac machines already in the retail channel that were already very competitive with Intel machines being offered by other manufacturers will see their price drop significantly and apply even more downward pressure, Apart from this, Intel’s relevance will also reduce in many market segments.

This is ultimately Intel-killing drama

The debut of the M3 chip series at Apple’s “Scary Fast” event is not just a technological leap, but a carefully calculated move in the complex chessboard of technology market dynamics. This release outlines a fierce offensive against Intel’s laptop stronghold, challenging the competition on the computational prowess, power efficiency and price fronts.

The story does not end here; The absence of M3 iterations in the iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mini, Studio, and Mac Pro points to unreleased cards from Apple, indicating that the rivalry is far from over. And we haven’t yet seen the M3 Ultra, in comparison to which even the extremely powerful M3 Max may pale in capabilities.

With Windows tightening its grip in the corporate end-user desktop domain, the M3 release sends a clear message to decision makers, urging them to reevaluate their hardware allegiances, especially in the web-based line-of-business. As are Microsoft’s robust 365 suite of applications. Blur the lines between platforms for Mac. It’s not just about a chip – it’s about reshaping the market equations and leading the industry towards a new era where real-world applications and strong ecosystems can unlock the full potential of silicon advancements .

The M3 chips aren’t just a product release; They’re a bold statement of intent from Apple, opening an interesting chapter in a tech saga that could potentially redefine market boundaries and spur a new wave of innovation.,

Source: www.zdnet.com