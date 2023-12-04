The luxury property billionaire may have seen his wealth become completely worthless overnight after his firm went bankrupt

René Benko reportedly liked to joke that only the British royal family and the Pope had a more exclusive property portfolio than him.

Eventually, the billionaire controlled Cigna Holding, a complex web of real estate companies that eventually owned half of New York’s Chrysler Building as well as a stake in London’s famous Selfridges department store, and much more.

However, whether Benko’s position will hold up vis-a-vis the monarchy and the Catholic Church remains to be seen. The empire’s assets were valued at €23 billion ($24 billion) at the end of 2022, but Cigna filed for bankruptcy last week.

Cigna filed for bankruptcy in Austrian courts on November 29 – where the holding group is based. LuckCreditors have until January 15, 2024, to register their interests.

According to Reuters, “The objective is to continue orderly business operations… and a permanent restructuring of the company.”

unclear results

What this means for Benko—previously valued at about $4 billion—and his family is unclear.

According to Bloomberg, the Benko Family Private Trust owned 66% of Cigna’s parent company. The holding group has two arms, defined on Sigma’s website as real estate and retail arms.

On the real estate side there is Cigna Prime, which has exclusive real estate; Cigna Development, which invests in office blocks and residential towers; Cigna RFR US Selection, which captures “trophy assets” focusing on New York City; and Signa Luxury Hotel.

In the retail sector there is Signa Premium which runs The Kadeway Group, a group of luxury department stores in Germany, and Signa Department Store Group.

It remains to be seen what impact the fall into administration by its holding group has on its subsidiaries, with experts saying insiders could also be at a loss as to what happens next.

“This will be one of the most complex corporate restructurings since the financial crisis,” said a Vienna-based lawyer. financial Times.

Banco’s stake in the group launched in 2000 has already declined by $2 billion this year, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

The news comes after Benko, who founded the business, stepped down as chairman in mid-November. In a statement posted on Sigma’s LinkedIn page, the business said: “René Benko today handed over the chairmanship of the advisory board of Signa Holding to Arndt Gewitz… The Benko Family Private Foundation will remain the holding company’s largest shareholder.”

Benko said: “In the current situation, this is the best solution for the company, its partners, investors and employees. It is important to restore trust now and I want to contribute to this. SIGNA’s real estate portfolio is and will remain unique. I am confident that the future of the company can be very good.”

Cigna did not respond of fate Request for comment.

trouble cooking

The real estate kingpin is already downsizing his billionaire lifestyle.

Last month, Austrian newspaper The courier Benko, 46, was reported to be selling his triple-deck luxury yacht, Roma, for €39.9 million (about $43.4 million).

However, the asset, which Benko reportedly purchased in 2015, was later delisted and is now put up for charter. According to YachtCharterFleet – an Airbnb for yachts – RoMa has a swimming pool, movie theater and a gym.

It can host up to 12 guests and is equipped with scuba diving equipment, jet skis, an inflatable sea trampoline and a floating pool.

It can be rented for a modest sum of €420,000 per week during the peak summer season or €345,000 during the low winter season. However, of course, chartering a ship of this size comes with overheads, so additional costs of around €30,000 per week can also be expected.

Benko is not the only European luxury mogul currently suffering the after-effects of the pandemic.

Sigma, like many other real estate businesses, has been affected by high interest rates that have pushed property valuations down, with businesses reducing their office footprint and, as a result, requiring less real estate.

It’s probably a familiar story in the near-term luxury retail sector, with Bernard Arnault-owned conglomerate LVMH seeing a decline in spending as consumers return to “normal” after the COVID turmoil.

“After three vigorous years and excellent years, growth is trending toward numbers that are in line with historical averages,” LVMH CFO Jean-Jacques Guinon told analysts.

Source: fortune.com