The local deaf community in Maine is grieving the loss of their lives after the mass shooting

Elizabeth Seals was at home getting her children ready for bed when she heard from a friend that there had been shootings at Schemenzi’s Bar & Grill in Lewiston, Maine, where both of her husbands had gone Wednesday night.

She immediately sent a message to her husband, but received no reply. So she went to a neighbor’s house, where people were consoling each other while waiting for more information. It was there that Elizabeth Seal learned that her husband, Joshua Seal, had been killed along with his friends in the nation’s deadliest mass shooting this year.

The four people killed in the bar on Wednesday night were members of a local deaf community in Maine: Joshua Seals, William “Billy” Brackett, Steve Vozzella and Brian McFarlane.

“Close-knit” was a common term used by locals to describe Maine’s entire deaf community. Dr. Karen Hopkins, executive director of The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, said many deaf and hard-of-hearing adults and children in Maine grew up together attending her Governor Baxter School for the Deaf on Mackworth Island . And even living together in school dorms.

“Our community is like a big family. We connect through a shared culture and the shared language of American Sign Language,” Hopkins told HuffPost in an email interview on Saturday. “We have many gatherings and social events that bring our community together, many of which take place at the School for the Deaf on Mackworth Island, which many people feel is the home of the deaf community.”

The four deaf men were among 18 people killed in the shooting spree by suspected gunman Robert Card, all from the local community, including a gallant bar manager, a bowling instructor and others. According to The Washington Post, other deaf cornhole players were injured but escaped during the shooting. Locals have been shaken by Wednesday’s tragedy, especially those in Maine’s small, close-knit deaf community.

“Everyone knows someone who was deeply affected, and we’re all here supporting each other,” Elizabeth Seal told HuffPost in a phone interview on Saturday. “It’s a beautiful relationship, but it’s also a sad relationship, so beautifully sad that we can be together and share emotions with each other and mourn [with] Understand each other in your own language and understand each other.”

Four deaf people died while playing in the weekly cornhole tournament for deaf athletes in Skimenzies on Wednesday.

“The community here is very tight; They do everything together,” Elizabeth Seal said. “We are all suffering together. We are all grieving together.”

These photos provided by the Maine Department of Public Safety show the victims of the Maine shooting, from top left, Ronald G. Morin, Peyton Brewer-Ross, Joshua A. Seal, Brian M. McFarlane, Joseph Lawrence Walker, Arthur Fred Strout. Second row from left, Max A. Hathaway, Stephen M. Vozzella, Thomas Ryan Conrad, Michael R. Deslauriers II, Jason Adam, Tricia C. Asselin. Third row from left, William A. Young, Aaron Young, Robert E. Violette and Lucille M. Violette, William Frank, Keith D. McNair. (Maine Department of Public Safety via AP)

In a statement posted on Facebook Thursday, American Deaf Cornhole expressed its condolences to the victims of the shooting and the deaf cornhole players who have lost their friends and families.

“This is a time when we must come together as a community and support each other,” American Deaf Cornhole wrote in the statement. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

The LewistonCornhole group was very close, Elizabeth Seal said, fondly remembering the things Joshua and his friends did outside of sports, including ATV rides, camping and other outdoor activities.

“This group of guys, you should have seen how they joked with each other. It was something that was amazing. You’ll never forget it,” she said.

According to a GoFundMe created by his family, Brackett, 48, was a FedEx package handler and active member of the deaf community who enjoyed darts, cornhole, fishing and playing baseball. He leaves behind his wife Christina and two and a half year old daughter. Brackett and Joshua Seal were good friends, Elizabeth Seal said, adding that Brackett hosted many events for the community with his wife.

Joshua Seal also did much for the deaf community, especially for deaf children and their families across the state. He was the director of interpretation services for the Pine Tree Society, a Maine-based disability organization, and in 2020, he was one of the interpreters for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

He also helped create Pine Tree Camp for deaf and hard of hearing children, and was involved in community and outreach programs at the Maine Educational Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children and the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf.

“As a deaf father, he knew many of our students personally because they were friends with his own children. He took them under his wing and championed their inclusion in Maine’s deaf community,” Hopkins said. “He was a wonderful role model for parents who were trying to learn sign language to communicate with their children.”

McFarlane, 40, grew up in Portland, Maine, and was “well-liked” in the deaf community, his sister Kerry Brooks told the Boston Globe, adding that he would often help people with yard work, outings and other tasks. Offered to help. According to The Times Record, he worked as a commercial truck driver and was one of the few deaf people to receive a commercial truck-driving license. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, and spending time with his deaf friends.

“My family and Brian were really proud of his license,” Brooks told the Globe. He worked really hard to achieve this. Vermont Vocational Rehabilitation worked with Brian and the training company to ensure he passed the exam.”

Vozela, 45, was remembered by his friends as a funny and kind person. He was a former student-athlete at the Beverly School for the Deaf in Massachusetts. According to The Times Record, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of the New England Deaf Cornhole. He is survived by his wife, with whom he will celebrate their one-year anniversary next month, and their two children.

Vozzella’s sister-in-law Bethany Danforth told the Globe, “He has the biggest heart, he would do anything for family and friends.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, the New England Deaf Cornhole said they would honor Vozela and other deaf victims at future tournaments.

“He will be missed on and off the court,” the New England Def Cornholes said in a statement posted on Facebook Thursday. “NEDC won’t be the same without Steve Vozzella playing with us.”

Others in the deaf community locally and nationwide have offered support to those affected in Maine through organized donation drives, food distributions and words of solidarity.

“Our Deaf community is like a family. The support from the deaf community around the world has been amazing, Hopkins said. “We are grateful to all who have come forward to provide support to our community and our school in support of these bereaved families.”

