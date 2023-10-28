The little blue egg appears – The Greenville Advocate

little blue egg appears

Published Saturday, October 28, 2023 7:00 am

American grilling enthusiast and entrepreneur Ed Fisher developed the Big Green Egg Cooker and opened its first retail store in 1974. Since then, the egg-shaped appliance has grown in popularity, and has become a favorite among some grilling lovers.

I was three years old when Fisher opened its first store in Atlanta and have ever since been amazed by the enthusiasm of grillers who prefer domed cookers.

But none have expressed as much excitement as I felt when one of my hens laid her first blue egg last week.

We’re not sure yet, or should I say I’m not sure yet, which hen laid the egg, but I was excited nonetheless. I suspect it was Sassy or Amber, but since I haven’t seen them on the nest, I can’t confirm my suspicions yet.

Blue eggs taste just like other eggs, but as a novice backyard egg producer, I was surprised at the sudden new variety in my egg supply. Chanticleer, the rooster, also seemed pleased and I thought I had recently noticed him paying a little more attention to a different hen-wife.

Every evening, we meet together. As the sun begins to set in the west, I relax nearby while my little flock explores the large backyard area.

Amber and Madge, the young couple, enjoy hiding under a small hedge while “Chanti” and the other women search for insects, and move closer to the highway every day. Occasionally, I push them back toward the coop while the rooster keeps an eye out for predators – the neighborhood cats, my dog, and sometimes me.

A friend reminded me not to name my food, but I admit I’ve become attached to the little bunch. I have no hope of debating the merits of blue eggs over brown eggs the way grillers claim how a big green egg makes better burgers than traditional grills.

But I will say that chickens are a lot of fun. They encourage me to relax in the sun, step away from the keyboard, and think about what toys might entertain the birds.

Thank you to those readers who were happy to hear about my chickens. If I find a green or dark brown egg on the nest, I will definitely let you know.

