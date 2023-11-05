The list of all-male advisors is a symptom of an ailing startup ecosystem

Most startup founders say they benefit from mentors, but not a single woman figured in the list of top eight ‘recommended’ mentors for founders, as published in the first edition of the 2023 Startup Muster Report.

But since the “top eight” list was based on numerical data from a survey of the startup sector, which included some 585 startup founders and a total of 1100 founders and backers, the all-male result was no surprise.

Actually, it made a lot of sense. Not just because men are still more likely to be founders than women (women made up 27% of founders in the survey), and not just because women don’t mentor other women and engage in support – I can say firsthand, and based on the many people I have interviewed and met over the last ten years, that women definitely lead others.

Rather, an all-male list makes sense because men hold the key to access wealth.

And this should be seen as a symptom of an ailing Australian startup community.

Although the number of women in VC is growing and the number of women founding and exiting businesses is increasing (slightly), these changes cannot compensate for the cold, hard consequences of male-dominated funding networks in Australia. Only three percent of private VC funding in 2022 went to all-female-founded companies, while only ten percent went to companies that had at least one female founder on their teams.

Regardless of the gender of the founder, you might understand that male advisors – who have been significantly more likely to access and benefit from capital in the past or know a lot of other (male founders) – find it more compelling to do so. Seems like a proposal. A guru. If you ask founders who they believe the best gurus are, you’re essentially asking about “aspiring gurus.” An aspiring guru is likely to have a high profile, especially in and around accelerators, incubators, VC funds, and social media (which many on the all-male list do). They are also likely to have strong personal relationships with already successful and established founders, including those who have left the business.

So why wouldn’t the “most recommended advisors” be those who fall into the “most access to money” category? While many other areas of support are required through mentorship, much of it is on an ad-hoc basis, and even if an advisor can advise on ‘marketing’ the appeal of the advisor is likely to increase. How much perceived support can they offer? Being able to offer access to capital, which makes sense, as access to capital remains a significant challenge for founders. Support for better understanding funding opportunities and funding networks will likely come from those who are still firmly in the majority who have access.

Not surprisingly, the all-male patron list has sparked quite a controversy in the past few days. It is fair for the survey researchers to highlight that this was a quantitative result, and so they could not help or adjust the results to suit our desire and need for diversity in such lists.

But they could, in writing the report, have offered more analysis and commentary on the fact that an all-male list emerged instead of a line in parentheses saying, “Let us hope for greater gender balance in the future”. . Hope is a terrible strategy for anything in general, but it’s especially terrible with regard to diversity and inclusion efforts. Why wasn’t more background given about why the all-male list came out? Why not explore other data areas to examine what other gender differences may contribute?

Why you don’t want to lead in addressing gender imbalance instead of declaring it Hope Will it somehow resolve itself with time?

As a result, Startup Muster has addressed the controversy by updating the report a day after its release to include a list of women advisors that includes (in order) Adeline Chu, Joan Jacobs, Sharon Hannibal, Julia Spicer, Kate Jenkins. , Kylie Gerrard included. Elizabeth Kelin, Linda Coker and Rachel Newman. The survey organizers took the feedback, and tried to address it – a move that should be applauded – with co-founder Murray Harps announcing on LinkedIn that he, “Want to mess up and fix things quickly rather than just mess up “.

But still, the recommended list for all men is the symptoms; How to resolve the actual disease here? How to leverage research to better understand why women receive only a small portion of VC capital? This seems like a real opportunity for research now and in the future, and one that will be more industry-changing and beneficial than a list of the best advisors.

Australia’s startup ecosystem cannot be described as “thriving” when only three percent of VC funding goes to female-founded teams. There is nothing strong or healthy about massively concentrating venture capital into one group.

