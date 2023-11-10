The life and career of Tracy Chapman, the only black woman to have a solo writing credit on a No. 1 country song with ‘Fast Car’

American singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman in 1988. Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tracy Chapman is an American singer-songwriter, who has four Grammys to her credit.

His song “Fast Car” gained new popularity this year after Luke Combs’ cover of the song went viral.

Chapman is now the only black woman to have a solo writing credit on a No. 1 country song.

Tracy Chapman was born in 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was raised by his mother, who bought him a guitar when he was 3 years old, and at the age of 8 he started playing guitar and writing songs.

Chapman performed in Boston in the mid-eighties. John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Chapman’s parents divorced when she was 4 years old. She says that her first inspiration to play guitar may have been from the country variety show “Hee Haw”.

Chapman grew up during a time when racial tensions were high, and he faced racial abuse and attacks while walking home from school. He saw education as “a way out of Cleveland and out of poverty.”

Tracy Chapman in 1988. Chris Carroll/Corbis via Getty Images

Chapman told the Guardian in 2008, “The city was forced to integrate the schools, so they were sending black kids into white neighborhoods and white kids into black neighborhoods, and people were upset about it so there were race riots. Were staying.”

Chapman, who said she “always loved school”, won a scholarship to a private boarding school in Connecticut at the age of 16. She went to Tufts University for college, where she studied anthropology with an emphasis on West African cultures.

After Chapman graduated from college, he signed a contract with Elektra Records, a major label that played a significant role in the development of contemporary folk and rock music between the 1950s and 70s. Her debut album, “Tracy Chapman” was an instant hit, selling 6 million copies in the US alone.

Chapman on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1992. Wendy Pearl/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In college, Chapman performed his own songs in coffee houses and on street corners. A classmate, Brian Koppelman, came to him after hearing him play and introduced him to his father, Charles Koppelman, the head of one of the largest music publishing companies. Koppelman facilitated a recording contract with Elektra Records.

The singer-songwriter achieved global fame in June 1988 when she performed “Fast Car” at the televised 70th Birthday Tribute to Nelson Mandela in London. It was a stroke of luck: Chapman was a last-minute stand-in for Stevie Wonder, who ran into technical difficulties.

Chapman performed at a later concert for Nelson Mandela in 1990. Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

“Fast Car”, a song about escapism, became a No. 6 pop hit on the Billboard Hot 100 list in August 1988 and won a Grammy in 1989. Rolling Stone magazine ranked the song number 167 on its 2010 list. The greatest song of all time.”

A private person, Chapman does not share much about his personal life. But author Alice Walker shared that she and Chapman were in a romantic relationship in the mid-1990s.

Alice Walker, best known for her novel “The Color Purple,” has said that she had an affair with Chapman in the mid-90s. Mickey Ansin/Getty Images; André Durand/AFP via Getty Images

Chapman has won four Grammys, including Best New Artist in 1989. Of his eight studio albums, four are certified platinum and two are gold.

Chapman performing at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in 1989. CBS via Getty Images

A political and social activist, Chapman has performed at various concerts in support of human rights, AIDS, and the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.

Yousso N’Dour, Peter Gabriel, Bruce Springsteen, Tracy Chapman and Sting ‘Human Rights Now!’ Posing before. The concert was held in aid of Amnesty International at Wembley Stadium in London, England on September 2, 1988. Georges de Keirle/Getty Images

Chapman told the Guardian in 2002, “I’m fortunate that I’m able to do my thing and be involved in some organizations, some efforts, and offer some assistance in some way.”

Chapman received honorary doctorates from St. Xavier University and his alma mater, Tufts University, for his social activism. On April 16, 2023, the South African President awarded Chapman the National Order of the Nation “for his contributions to the fight for freedom by participating in efforts to free Nelson Mandela and by raising awareness of human rights violations globally.”

This year, country music star Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” went viral. In July 2023, it reached number 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Chapman, who wrote “Fast Car” herself, is now the only black woman to have a solo writing credit on a No. 1 country song.

Luke Combs’ cover of Chapman’s “Fast Car” topped the country charts this year. Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Gary Clark/Filmmagic

Other artists such as Sam Smith, Justin Bieber and Khalid have also covered “Fast Car”.

Listeners’ reaction to the achievement has been varied: while many are thrilled to have “Fast Car” back in the spotlight, some are troubled by the fact that it was Combs, not Chapman, who brought the song to modern fame. Provided. Chapman himself has expressed support for Combs’ cover.

Tracy Chapman performs during the Bay Area Music Awards at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on March 15, 1997 in San Francisco, California. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Chapman told Billboard, “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there.” “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have discovered and embraced ‘Fast Cars’.”

On November 8, Chapman became the first black songwriter to win Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards.

Tracy Chapman performed at Neil Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

He won this honor 35 years after the song was originally released.

Chapman did not attend the ceremony, instead sharing a statement read on stage by presenter Sarah Evans. In his statement, he said, “It’s truly an honor for my song to receive new recognition 35 years after its debut. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all the ‘Fast Car’ fans.”

