The lesson of OpenAI is that governance matters

Many people are learning the wrong lesson from the OpenAI drama. The conventional wisdom seems to have coalesced around the idea that OpenAI’s failed attempt to fire Sam Altman – ultimately thwarted by a rebellion of OpenAI’s investors and employees – was due to it having the wrong kind of board members on its board. Was caused by. In other words, the board members were unqualified and unprepared to lead a major tech company, which led to poor decisions. Whether or not it accurately describes the (former) board members or their decision-making, this analysis fundamentally misunderstands what led to OpenAI’s impasse. Indeed, OpenAI’s concepts provide a case study in the consequences of poorly designed corporate governance. OpenAI’s board and governance structure are misaligned with its mission. Changing board members alone will not solve the problem. In this article, Seth Berman, CEO of Ethical Compass Advisors, explains how his work with Anthropic, a competitor of OpenAI, created a more flexible governance structure that aligned with these competing pressures.

OpenAI tried to balance its profit motive with the ethical imperative – to make artificial intelligence safe. Although OpenAI’s structure is unusual (owned by a for-profit subsidiary and entirely controlled by a non-profit entity), OpenAI’s founders were not alone in thinking that AI developers should be concerned about the potential dangers of AI. Needed The belief that AI could be destructive is extremely common in the AI ​​industry – a recent survey found that industry insiders predicted there was a 10% chance that Artificial General Intelligence could destroy humanity. Thus, a company that sought to create AI to benefit humanity while minimizing its risks is a powerful concept, one that avoids moral harm (the potential destruction of humanity) and is attractive as a positive mission. For which its stakeholders can make efforts. In fact, OpenAI is not the only company founded with these goals. Anthropic PBC, an OpenAI competitor, was founded with a very similar mission, but with a very different governance mechanism, showing that mission-driven governance is still possible if designed properly.

OpenAI’s governance structure grants its nonprofit directors formal power over its corporate affairs. These directors had one goal – to ensure the fulfillment of OpenAI’s mission. They owed no fiduciary duty to OpenAI shareholders. Shareholders had no vote or any warning before the board removed Sam Altman as CEO, apparently believing it was necessary to fulfill OpenAI’s mission. Investors and employees immediately revolted, and OpenAI endured several days of chaos before the board relented and reinstated Mr. Altman. Perhaps the (now former) board members have learned an important lesson about power: formal power is not everything. Any leader – no matter what levers of power he thinks he has – quickly loses his power if no one follows him. OpenAI employees refused to follow the board’s instructions, and the board soon lost its power. OpenAI needed a governance structure designed to balance its two goals (security and profits), but its governance was actually structured to consider only one of these goals.

Counter example: anthropological

Anthropic’s governance – unlike OpenAI – is designed to balance these goals. Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees who disagreed with the direction of OpenAI. He founded Anthropic with the mission to “develop and sustain AI for the long-term benefit of humanity”, similar to the stated mission of OpenAI. The main difference between the companies is that Anthropic sought to create a governance structure that supports its overall goals, while OpenAI decided to retain control of its nonprofit board, while its CEO advocated for such an approach. were following which was in conflict with the Board. Conceptualize your mission.

Unlike OpenAI, Anthropic is controlled by a corporate board of directors. Some of these directors are elected by the shareholders. One member is selected by a special entity, the Long-Term Benefit Trust, which is an independent body consisting of five trustees with backgrounds and expertise in AI security, national security, public policy, and social enterprise. First, the Trust appoints only one board member. Over time the number of board members appointed by the Trust will increase to a majority. Nevertheless, shareholders will appoint the minority members of the board. Most importantly, all directors – even those appointed by the Trust – have a fiduciary duty to shareholders, and must consider both Anthropic’s mission and its profits. The purpose of this structure is to ensure that Anthropic responsibly balances the financial interests of shareholders with the interests of those affected by Anthropic’s conduct and its public benefit purpose.

Unlike OpenAI, it would not be possible for Anthropic’s board of directors to remove its CEO without at least hearing the concerns of shareholders. Even when Trust-appointed directors make up the majority of the board, they will not have the unbridled authority to put mission above money like OpenAI’s board does. This is partly because as corporate board members they will have a fiduciary duty to shareholders that OpenAI’s non-profit board members do not have, and partly because the trust has the power to appoint board members. The powers of the trust are balanced by failsafe provisions that permit changes to the trust and its powers, if a sufficiently large majority of the stockholders agree. This would prevent the OpenAI situation – in which the only recourse its shareholders and employees had against what they saw as a rogue board was to threaten to leave the company.

Designing Anthropic’s structure was a thoughtful process that considered the different incentives and motivations of board members, and how to ensure these reflected investors’ interests and the company’s mission. The team considered the interplay between formal corporate power and informal power (such as the risk of investors walking away or employees leaving en masse), and what might happen if the vision of the trust and the vision of shareholders collide. . This allowed Anthropic to create mechanisms to resolve potential conflicts. The result is a flexible governance structure that balances Anthropic’s goals – its public mission and its business success. Each goal is necessary not only because creating destructive but profitable AI would be unethical, but also because the two goals working together ensure the ultimate success of the enterprise. After all, Anthropic’s mission-driven culture is part of what attracts top talent and top investors that is a harbinger of financial success.

The chaos of OpenAI is certainly a lesson in innovative corporate forms. But the lesson is not that board members should be drawn only from the Silicon Valley investor class. The lesson is that mission-driven corporate governance must be carefully crafted to ensure that it actually achieves all of the corporation’s goals.

I teach platform entrepreneurship at Hult, Harvard, and Stanford. I founded, led, or otherwise participated in five platform startups. The most recent was acquired by Google to become WearOS. I live in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with my wife Laura and dog The Project.

