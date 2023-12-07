The left hand strikes the right hand: It is important to highlight productive and counterproductive approaches in AI

As we move through the next generation of development, we may see that AI is, in some ways, tricky.

Andrew Elias calls artificial intelligence “brittle”, introducing new ways of working with AI models.

What he’s working on is instructive in understanding how we address things like bias and transparency in the tools we develop.

One of the problems, as Elias points out, is the dynamic nature of the data – in fact, he actually presents an approach to the supreme AI problem using something that sounds like Schrödinger’s cat – it The idea is that when we train a program on data, we are inherently changing the conditions and environment in which we are using that program – and therefore, creating uncertainty.

In that case, how do you get real, true results?

Elias also delves into the wide world of adversarial examples to see what kinds of things can happen to derail AI processes.

To be sure, there are a lot of people working on these problems; Here’s how the authors of Open AI talk about adversarial examples such as gradient-based evasion attacks, adversarial patch attacks, and more:

“Adversarial examples are inputs to a machine learning model that an attacker intentionally designed to make the model make mistakes; They are like optical illusions for machines.

Meanwhile, Elias says that if hackers can manipulate these systems, we should see how it is done.

Here’s where it gets interesting – Elias talks about adding a little invisible noise to an image, and shows how it can screw up the model.

Here’s an analogy he uses to help us understand why these tiny bits of change, so insignificant to the human eye, work in abundance on AI models. First, Elias talks about fooling the AI ​​into thinking the pig is an airplane.

He then compares this to the relationship between humans and animals, at least, in terms of methods of identification:

“You can think of it like the AI ​​version of (a case where) a pet… stops recognizing you when you change your glasses. …When you change this… very small, insignificant part of your appearance, the pet’s recognition system is completely broken. And so we can’t really blame the pet for this, because according to the data that’s been observed, your glasses are a perfectly good indicator of who you are. And similarly, if we consider this pig example, we can’t really blame the AI ​​system here, because according to the data that has been observed, this invisible noise is a perfectly good predictor of an airplane.

In other words, in the previous generation of AI, we worked on things like feature detection and edge processing, where our results were directly related to parts of computer vision that even humans can see and understand in an instant.

The problem with these overlays is actually not on the AI ​​side in some ways. It is that the next generation of AI is understanding things from inputs that humans cannot see and understand. And it’s confusing for us, its operators.

As Elias says, training data is sometimes not the data we care about.

With this in mind, we face challenges in deciding what our AI should actually see. Ilyas says:

“This dynamic data problem not only causes fragility, but is also at the heart of many other problems, including bias and lack of transparency when we think about trustworthy and safe AI. But rather than talk about those problems, I want to return to my original question: How do we get trustworthy AI? … AI is about both models and data. And if our goal is to build trustworthy AI, we need to focus on both.

Spoiler alert: Elias promotes data attribution methods, and promotes asking: What are the important parts of the training set?

All of these ideas are instructive in trying to understand what we are doing with AI right now. In some ways, we have moved beyond thinking of machine learning programs like the way humans view images. There are now much more subtle encodings that programs are using to interpret input, and until we can understand them, we have somewhat of a disconnect.