The least diverse states in America in 2023

As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, WalletHub, a personal finance website, has released its comprehensive report on the most and least diverse states in the United States in 2023. With women now holding more than 10% of Fortune 500 CEO positions for the first time. The report provides insight into the wide variety of dynamics across the country.

The report emphasizes the vast diversity disparities that exist across the United States. This highlights states like West Virginia, Maine, and New Hampshire, which exhibit greater homogeneity than their more diverse counterparts.

WalletHub’s analysis examined six key categories, including socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity. These factors are intended to indicate states with the strongest idea and identity exchange at the highest level, as well as states with relatively homogeneous populations. The findings reveal a stark contrast between states at either end of the diversity spectrum.

Top 10 Least Diverse States

North Dakota utah Wyoming iowa kentucky Montana Vermont new Hampshire I West Virginia

Other important findings

According to the survey, Hawaii leads the nation in racial and ethnic diversity. That’s three times more than Maine, which is one of the least diverse states on the opposite end of the spectrum.

California gets the language diversity crown. The state’s rate is 2.3 times higher than West Virginia, the state ranked lowest in this category.

Nevada claims the highest birthplace diversity, representing a rate three times higher than Louisiana, which claims the lowest birthplace diversity among all states. However, Louisiana ranks 2.1 times ahead of New Hampshire for religious diversity.

Discussions over diversity and inclusion continue to shape our understanding of American society. The survey provides data points to evaluate progress. It also shows that there is still work to be done toward creating a more equitable and inclusive nation for all.

