December 13 – Conservationists and Indigenous advocates are pursuing a lawsuit claiming the Legislature, regulators and the governor have failed in their constitutional duty to protect the environment and disadvantaged frontline communities from fossil fuel pollution.

The people who filed the lawsuit earlier this year met this week to review their complaints, strategies and the court battle ahead as they seek to force the state to take tougher action as they argue. That this is lax monitoring of an industry that generates huge tax revenues and pollution.

Their lawsuit argues that the state violated a 1971 provision in the state Constitution that calls on the Legislature to control pollution and protect New Mexico’s “beautiful and healthful environment.”

The lawsuit comes as the state’s oil and gas industry is set for another record oil production year, providing lawmakers with the largest revenue ever in the next legislative session.

According to Legislative Finance Committee estimates, the industry contributed about 40% of the revenue to the state budget which has increased to $12.77 billion.

And as state leaders celebrate having more money for schools, social services and other vital programs, critics argue that fossil fuel expansion creates more pollution that could be harmful to the environment and residents. While failing to follow state rules.

“We want the state to follow its constitutional duty,” said Gail Evans, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. “We want the state to act to ensure that frontline community members, indigenous peoples and youth are not injured or harmed by oil and gas pollution.”

Evans said that although constitutional amendments to control pollution have been around for nearly half a century, this is the first lawsuit based on the provision.

The 107-page lawsuit presents detailed arguments, laced with data and statistics, about how state regulators have failed to hold the industry accountable and how the system itself is flawed — either by hindering enforcement or by not allowing oversight at all.

It calls for a suspension of new oil and gas permitting until the state establishes a “statutory, regulatory and enforcement plan”, which it argues is now seriously lacking.

The lawsuit names the Legislature, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state regulators including James Kenney, Secretary of the Oil Conservation Division and the Department of Environment.

In addition to the Biological Diversity Center, the plaintiffs include Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, WildEarth Guardians, Pueblo Action Alliance, Indigenous Lifeways, and 10 activists and residents.

The language of the constitutional amendment on which this legal action is based is broad.

It reads, “The protection of the beautiful and healthy environment of the State is declared to be of fundamental importance to the public interest, health, safety, and general welfare.” “The Legislature shall provide for the control of pollution and the destruction of the air, water, and other natural resources of this State, consistent with the use and development of these resources for the greatest benefit of the people.”

Regulators and the governor joined in filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing it lacks legal merit. The Legislature filed a separate motion for dismissal.

“This lawsuit seeks to ask the judiciary to adjudicate issues that have historically been the responsibility of our state’s legislative and executive branches,” state Environment Department spokesman Matt Mays wrote in an email attached to the motion.

The proposal states that the Legislature has passed laws and the state has created regulations that protect the climate, public health and natural resources, whether it’s reducing emissions or requiring polluters to clean up waste. It argued that the plaintiffs failed to consider the complexity involved in balancing competing interests as the state seeks to develop natural resources in a responsible manner, inviting public input whenever possible.

The motion says the plaintiffs want the court to resolve a political issue and interfere with legislative and executive authority.

The resolution said, “Whatever decisions the Legislature, the Governor, and the executive agencies make in this area are bound to please some and reassure others that the state has either gone too far or needs to go faster.” Should have moved forward.”

Evans described the state’s arguments as fallacious.

“The state is trying to say this is a political question that doesn’t belong in the courts — and they’re wrong,” Evans said. “This is a constitutional question.”

The complaint lists state environmental laws, such as the Hazardous Waste Act and the Groundwater Protection Act, and says the oil and gas industry is largely exempt from almost all of them.

A bigger problem is that state regulatory agencies lack the personnel to inspect and enforce the rules because they are not adequately funded, the lawsuit claims, except in emergencies. Illegal releases and flaring of natural gas increased in 2022 despite the adoption of a rule prohibiting releases. ,

And just because an agency gets the authority doesn’t mean it will use it, Evans said. He said the Oil Conservation Division was given the power to regulate fossil fuel waste in 2019, but has not issued a single fine despite thousands of liquid waste spills by operators since then.

State Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, is seeking a green amendment that would include the right to a clean and healthy environment in the Constitution.

He said the measure would be incorporated into the state’s bill of rights, creating stronger legal ground for people to sue the government if it fails to protect the environment than the current amendment.

Cedillo Lopez, who has tried unsuccessfully three times to get a green amendment through the Legislature, plans to try again in the upcoming session. He said he hoped the groups would win their case.

Mario Atencio, an indigenous community organizer and plaintiff, said industry requests for drilling have historically been stamped out, no matter what their potential impact on tribal lands.

He said environmental injustice is evident when poor communities are affected, requiring court actions to fix the problem.

“We are bearing all the costs associated with this – human, public health costs,” Atencio said.

