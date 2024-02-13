The latest reporting on Juan Soto is bad news for the Yankees
Ever since the New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade in December, the front office and fans have been hoping for a contract extension that would guarantee keeping the star slugger in their pinstripes. However, without playing a single game for New York, Soto dealt a devastating blow to Yankees fans.
According to MLB insider and staff writer for The Athletic Ken Rosenthal, Juan Soto is expected to hit the open market when his contract expires at the end of the season.
“I expect him to hit the open market and do really well.”@Ken_Rosenthal tells not to expect @Yankees Signing Juan Soto to an extension before free agency
The three-time All-Star and World Series champion has already turned down a long-term extension worth $440 million through 2022 when he was with the Washington Nationals. This was the impetus for the trade that sent Soto to the San Diego Padres before being acquired by the Yankees two months earlier.
Even though the lack of extension is certainly disappointing for Yankees fans, it’s not exactly surprising. Soto is a client of Scott Boras, who famously doesn’t take any concessions on his players and is willing to get uncomfortable in free agency. Juan Soto is a four-time Silver Slugger and a generational talent at 25 years old. Boras will certainly have no problem playing hardball in negotiations.
Soto isn’t going to get a Shohei Ohtani-type contract, but he’ll undoubtedly command at least $500 million guaranteed on his next deal.
With New York giving up so much talent and depth to acquire him, both his agent and Soto know they have the Yankees over a barrel. They will cleverly use all the leverage they have to get as much money as possible.
That doesn’t mean Soto is gone after this season and there’s still a possibility an extension could be reached. But it doesn’t seem like Soto’s camp is in any rush to put pen to paper.
