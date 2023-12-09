buying a house

The home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms — and a history of famous guests.

The brownstone at 63 Mount Vernon St. has seven units. National Floor Plans and Photography

President Rutherford B. Many prominent boldfaces of the past, from Hayes and Harriet Beecher Stowe to Oliver Wendell Holmes, have visited 63 Mount Vernon St. in Beacon Hill. Now, Unit 4, a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home inside the Greek Revival, is on the market for $4.1 million.

Formerly the home of Massachusetts Governor William Claflin, known as an advocate of women’s suffrage, the Beacon Hill brownstone was a hotspot for gatherings that attracted intellectuals from politics, education, literature, and other fields. Were.

Built in 1837, the building underwent an extensive renovation that was completed in 2021, said Kevin Cleary of RE/MAX Select Realty, the listing agent.

“Maintaining that level of architectural detail on the property was a painstaking process,” Cleary said, citing the complex historic elements mixed with modern conveniences.

Located on the second level, the unit measures 2,172 square feet. It welcomes guests into a hallway that leads to a living room with high ceilings and stunning original crown molding. White oak hardwood floors remain throughout the space, and bay windows overlook Mount Vernon Street.

Next door, a door leads to a bedroom that is currently being used as a TV room. There is also a bathroom with Carrara marble countertops and a walk-in shower. From there, a door leads to a beautiful balcony overlooking the stunning landscape of Beacon Hill.

Back in the living room, a grand arched door with pocket doors leads to the kitchen, which has beautiful cabinets, top-tier appliances and a large island. There is a separate pantry.

Continue down the hall and you’ll find a small study that can double as a third bedroom and half bathroom. At the end of the hallway is the primary bedroom, which has the same stunning crown molding beneath the high ceiling. It also has a walk-in closet and pocket window shades for better privacy. In the en-suite bathroom, you’ll find a soaking tub, a separate shower, and dual sinks with marble counters.

The Beacon Hill building has a total of seven units, but it’s the great characters who walk through the doors of 63 Mount Vernon that make it so unique.

“Even by Beacon Hill standards, it’s amazing,” Cleary said.

