'The Last of Us' Season 2 Reportedly Casts Abby Actress, a Surprising Selection

the last of us part 2 AB

We just heard that we won’t see The Last of Us season 2 until 2025, which is a disappointment for fans, but a somewhat inevitable result of the WGA/SAG strike that halted production for several months Is.

But now we have two separate reports, both from high profile insiders, centering on the same actress. In November, it was said that Kaitlyn Dever was “set to win the role of Abby” according to Jeff Snyder, and now this week, a different insider, Daniel Richtmansays that Dever now actually has Went cast, and will play the role of Abby in the show. Between the two of them, yes, I’m starting to believe it’s really happening.

Kaitlyn Dever has been a bit of a confusing rumor for fans, not because of her acting abilities, but perhaps because of all the working actresses she is a dead ringer for in-game Ellie, a role played by Bella Ramsey. But the interesting thing is that Dever Did Actually read for Ellie during the casting.

But with Abby’s similar looks, history with co-stars on the show, the right age, and again, her acting ability (see her in Booksmart, Dopesick, and most recently, No One Will Save You), she’s reportedly Got this role compared to other rumored (or fancast) actresses like Shannon Berry or Florence Pugh.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Caitlin Dever attends the Michael Kors Fashion Show during New , [+] York Fashion Week: Show at Domino Park in New York City on September 11, 2023. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage) wireimage

Naturally, her casting brings up the “Swell” question, where Abby has tremendous strength and physical ability as a weightlifter in the sport who tosses Ellie around like she’s nothing. People have been peeking at Dever’s Instagram to see if she’s “going to the gym” (she hasn’t posted in a year) and with filming set to begin in February, it looks like it’ll be later. Will need to be done sooner rather than later. But her most recent photos, like the one above from this fall, don’t indicate any major plans have been launched recently. Although by filming? Who knows.

I wonder if The Last of Us will force its AB actress, in this case Dever, to get overly excited about this role. It could very well be that she is older than Bella Ramsey (who is much younger). Ramsey also isn’t going to undergo some magical transformation to become lean, lean and fit like Game Ellie, who in no way was she meant to be in the first place except for her personality. And I think that’s what the show cares about most, if Dever can channel Abby’s endless angst rather than the perfect bicep circumference of a game model.

I hope to see an announcement regarding the casting of Abby and the other actors for Season 2 as we get closer to production, and these leaks are happening anyway. Stay tuned for that, but it really looks like Dever might have it.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,