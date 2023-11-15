‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Has a New Top AB Actress Contender, Report

AB naughty Dog

Now that both the writers’ and actors’ strikes are over, everything can get back into production, and that includes The Last of Us season 2, which will begin filming in January 2024 and release later.

The central question about Season 2 has always been who will play the season’s co-lead Abby, opposite Bella Ramsey, given the events of the second game. Now, a new report from regular industry insider Jeff Snyder says that an actress “is set to win the role of Abby.”

That would be Kaitlyn Dever, a development I would find wild, given all the actresses available, she seemed like the deadliest ringer for Game Alley, and she even had a table read for the role. Snyder says he received renewed attention after his recent alien horror film, No One Will Save You.

So, outside of this report, what’s the reasoning for Dever’s casting?

Her appearance is similar to AB.

She is one of a few dozen people that co-showrunner Craig Mazin follows on Instagram.

If she has already read/auditioned for Elle then she will already be familiar with the people working on the show.

She is 26 years old, but looks younger, and Abby is believed to be in her 20s.

Although she’s not the same size as Abby, she (and everyone) is bigger than Bella Ramsey, who is a smaller person.

Snyder herself took to Twitter to ask if anyone had seen a photo of Dever recently to see if she’d been hitting the gym to play the extremely swollen Abby. Her Instagram hasn’t posted in almost a year, but thanks to our Getty Images library here, I can say the photo below is from just two months ago, September 2023.

Kaitlyn Dever at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready to Wear runway show at Domino Park on September 11, , [+] 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images

Although she looks great, she doesn’t have any thick muscles. And with filming starting very soon, this would have to be a pretty quick bulk-up arrangement, or she’s not participating, or the show is changing, so maybe this version of Abby does it. No Need to become a weightlifter.

I don’t know what to make of this. Perhaps? I mean she’s a great actress and I think she’d be better than other rumors like Florence Pugh (as much as I love her). Shannon Berry of the Wilds was the “perfect fit” name tossed around. I hear that Haley Lu Richardson from The White Lotus might be a possibility. Who knows. All I remember is that no one guessed Bella Ramsey, and here we are. However, I’m sure we’ll find out soon.

