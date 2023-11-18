‘The Last of Us Part II’ Remastered is coming to PS5 with brand new modes and more guitars

the last of us part ii Credit: Sony

the last of us part ii Heading to PlayStation 5 in just a few months.

The remastered version of the game will arrive on PS5 on January 19, 2024, and will bring with it graphics and sound improvements and support for the system’s advanced haptic feedback gamepad.

The game will also feature developer commentary, lost levels (incomplete but playable), and an expanded guitar free play mode, allowing players to play with multiple instruments and songs.

Here is the trailer:

On top of the completely remastered game, The Last of Us Part II Remastered It will include a new roguelike survival mode called No Return. From the PlayStation Blog:

The mode features multiple playable characters to choose from – some playable for the first time in The Last of Us franchise (who you may have seen in our trailer) – who each come with their own traits to suit different play styles. Are. Players will determine their own course in each race, choosing between various stealth and combat encounters that will pit you against a range of enemies, with unique twists that can add new, unexpected factors to any encounter.

Each race will provide a new chance to decide what rewards you will receive after each encounter, how you rate your character, and much more. Unlock more characters, skins, and more as you progress to get used to the mode, customize your own runs, and compete on the global leaderboard as part of the Daily Run.2, As we get closer to launch, we’re excited to share more details about No Return.

Who do I have a love/hate relationship with? The Last of Us Part II. This was one of the more difficult games I’ve ever reviewed, because in many ways it was a masterpiece of game design, but at the same time the story left me cold, and even a little angry by the end. Obviously nothing in this remaster changes that.

It’s hard to imagine the game looking better than ever on PS4. It released near the end of that system’s lifecycle, just as the first game came out in the final days of the PS3. Of course, the remake of The Last of Us Part I It’s extremely stunning, so maybe there’s more graphical goodness to squeeze in here.

Whatever the case, we’ll return to Ellie’s tale of revenge and depravity on January 19th. For some people, this will be their introduction to AB. All of this is making me think about the HBO adaptation, and how they’ll manage to turn this game into a satisfying TV show that doesn’t disappoint viewers in the first episode. we will see.