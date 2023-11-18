The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s roguelike mode undermines the entire point of the story

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is real and coming in January. Sony Interactive Entertainment

spoilers for the last of us part 2 Are ahead.

I can’t believe Sony leaked the last of us part 2 remastered just like he did with it tlou part 1 Remake. A leaked list of the game and a reveal trailer hosted on the Sony website surfaced ahead of my guess that it was a planned reveal at The Game Awards. Sony later confirmed that the remaster is almost upon us.

A remastered version of the sequel is set to arrive on PS5 on January 19. Hopefully that will give the developers enough time to make sure the PC port launches in better shape. Part – 1,

This is an interesting option for Sony to release this game any time soon. Critics have suggested a “cycle of violence”. the last of us part 2 “It appears to be largely based on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” Given current world events, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sony delay the game if there’s enough of a reaction.

Meanwhile, Naughty Dog’s new version features a brand new roguelike survival mode. According to the leaked list, what it includes:

No Return – A roguelike survival mode

Experience the deep combat of The Last of Us Part II through an entirely new mode! Survive as long as you can in each race, as you choose your way through a series of random encounters. Play as a host of different unlockable characters, some never played before in The Last of Us franchise, each with unique gameplay characteristics. The variety of challenges includes different enemies and memorable locations throughout Part II, culminating in a tense boss battle.

On the surface, this sounds very compelling. Can you imagine battling the Rat King while exploring downtown Seattle? I’m interested to see how this works in practice, largely because tlou part 2 It actually has pretty good battle mechanics.

But after thinking deeply about it, I realized that this mode weakens the story of the game.

Whereas Part – 1 was largely a story about love, part 2 One of hatred and revenge. One of its main themes is the cycle of violence and how to break it. (There is also a track on the OST called “Cycle of Violence”.)

Neil Druckmann, the game’s creative director, explained, “We’re making a game about the cycle of violence and we’re making a statement about violent actions and the impact they have on the character who commits them and the people close to them.” Kotaku two years ago in 2018 part 2 was issued. “And our whole approach is to say, ‘We want to treat this in as realistic a way as possible.’ When you stab someone – if you watch the reference video, which we have, it’s disgusting and it’s messy and it’s not as clean as you see in most movies and games. And we make the player feel that. Wanted to get it done.

first fight between the two part 2 The hero ends with Abby (on Lev’s orders) letting Ellie and Dina live. She walks away from the couple, leaving them bleeding and broken.

This would have broken the cycle of violence, but Ellie can’t let it go. Once she recovers and finds out where Abby is, she seeks out her enemy. Long story short, they fight again and, just as she’s about to kill Abby, Ellie relents and lets her enemy go.

It appears that the cycle of violence between the two will finally be broken – at least until the inevitable third game arrives.

A screenshot of the No Return roguelike mode from The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Sony Interactive Entertainment

The ending of the story doesn’t match at all Reconstruction of TLOU Part 2 Having a roguelike mode. It’s clear that there will be a greater emphasis on replayability in No Return. Sony said, “Each race will provide a new opportunity to decide what rewards you get after each encounter, how you rate your character, and much more.” There will also be leaderboards where players will compete in Daily Runs.

No Return is a literal cycle of violence that players will be encouraged to engage in. This seems a bit strange to me considering the main topic TLOU 2 And how does the story end? It’s hard to argue that Naughty Dog is “making a statement about violent actions” when there’s a new mode that will reward the player for taking violent actions and surviving as long as possible.

I think the last of us part 2Despite all its flaws, it is an incredible piece of art. It’s not necessarily a fun game – I often refer to it as a misery simulator – but certainly an educational, memorable experience.

Despite my caution, I’m sure I’ll be checking out the remaster and No Returns, especially considering it’s a $10 upgrade for those who bought the original game instead of paying $70. Heck, I perpetuated the cycle of violence part 2 Myself, because I completed it twice to get the platinum trophy.