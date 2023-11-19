‘The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’ tells the story of a misguided misguided dog

The Remaster naughty Dog

It has become a running joke in the industry that Naughty Dog keeps producing and releasing its games over and over again, even when they are only a few years old. This came to light once again last week when it was revealed that The Last of Us Part 2, released in 2020 on PS4, will be getting a PS5 update on January 19, 2024. For existing players, it’s a $10 upgrade.

It’s true, this is…the fourth time he’s done something like this. TLOU 2 remastered for 2022’s The Last of Us Part 1, remastered for the new system. Remakes of Uncharted, Legacy of Thieves, Uncharted 4, and Lost Legacy. The Last of Us Remastered came out back in 2014, which was a remaster of the PS3 version for the PS4.

That’s a lot, but I’m not sure I agree with the statement that all these remasters are pulling Naughty Dog away from more pressing projects. I mean, you look at their release cadence for their original games, and we have:

Unknown 1 – 2007

Unknown 2 – 2009

Unknown 3 – 2011

The Last of Us – 2013

The Last of Us: Left Behind – 2014

Unknown 4 – 2016

Uncharted: Lost Legacy – 2017

The Last of Us Part II – 2020

It’s…kind of an accelerated cadence of releases for a AAA studio, so much so that it’s probably Very Given the allegations of crisis that have plagued Naughty Dog over the years, there has been a lot of production. But this, plus threading in four remasters that aren’t generally worked on by the main Naughty Dog team, is a lot.

The longest gap that we are seeing here is from 2020 to now, as we are about to enter 2024. One reason for this, we know, is that Naughty Dog is trying to make The Last of Us: Factions a live service multiplayer game as part of the new live service push for Sony. But it reportedly isn’t actually working, as evidenced by Bungie’s denial of it when consulted, and some developers being removed from it. Additionally, Nathan Drake’s Uncharted story is over, The Last of Us may never get a Part III (I still think it will) and a new sci-fi IP is reportedly being worked on. Used to be. So yes, I understand the current difference, and I’ll mostly blame the factions for it.

This recent controversy, which arose out of a $10 upgrade for a game that PlayStation players already owned, is nothing. None of these remasters, no matter how silly given that we’ve got four, including The Last of Us twice, don’t seem to interfere with Naughty Dog’s making core games and expansions. Then, if anything, they’re working too hard and fast on this thing to the detriment of their employees.

The current hiatus will be the longest, but who knows, of course, given current trends, we’ll probably see an Uncharted 1-3 remake for PS5 soon.

