The largest US pension fund recently launched a climate change plan focused on risk and opportunity

Other investors should be inspired by CalPERS’s ambition Canva

There are times when an established company, an investor, a startup makes a move that is so strategic – that is in line with the risks and opportunities of the time – that it marks a shift between the market’s past and its future.

We saw that moment recently.

In a bold step designed to confront the existential challenges and enormous financial risks of a warming climate and to harness the enormous opportunities of the transition to a new clean economy, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), the largest public There is a pension fund. Announced plans to invest $100 billion in climate solutions by 2030, managing $446 billion.

The move, which doubles the pension fund’s climate investment plans for the next seven years, underscores the broader strategy CalPERS is pursuing with the goal of cutting emissions from its portfolio investments by 2050 while ensuring long-term financial outcomes. determined to achieve. For its pensioners.

In the process, it becomes increasingly clear that transition plans – the specific and concrete strategies and timelines that investors and companies are adopting to reach their climate goals and act on climate-related risk – are about to be defensible. Are not.

They are about addressing the key risks facing financial markets and companies as a result of the changing environment – ​​disruption to supply chains, reduced employee productivity, damage to corporate infrastructure and communities’ businesses. Risks that are constantly increasing. Recent government data shows that weather-induced disasters, including wildfires, floods and droughts, are occurring more frequently in the US, costing $150 billion annually, an average of three times the number of billion-dollar disasters since the 1980s. Disasters have increased six times. Up to 18 annually in recent years.

Critically, transition plans are about rapidly embracing the growing new clean economy, creating new markets and investing in the next batch of winners as this transformation continues to accelerate – and address declining markets, outdated business models and stranded Being left behind is being avoided by people. Properties. According to the International Energy Agency, a record $1.8 trillion was invested in clean energy investments this year alone, far exceeding investments in fossil fuel energy.

CalPERS’s investment calculus is solidly based on a transition plan that combines ambition, analysis, engagement and thorough risk assessment. The plan sets a high standard and requires a plan to remain competitive in a changing economy and take appropriate steps to manage financial risk and protect long-term shareholder value.

Because while more investors are adopting transition plans as blueprints for how they make the transition to clean energy, often their plans are incomplete and lack clear goals and timelines, few strategically address them all. The reasons why climate change poses investment risks for different sectors. To clearly see the opportunities emerging in the economy or the new economy.

Some excerpts from CalPERS’s plan highlight why it is an example of an extraordinary strategy:

Critical Climate Investments: CalPERS’s $100 billion investment marks a significant change in the investment landscape. As the public pension fund that manages retirement and health benefits for more than two million public employees, retirees and their families in California, CalPERS is responsible for protecting and growing people’s hard-earned money. Investing in climate solutions, clean energy infrastructure, green real estate and climate bonds is not a risky strategy. It is a rational market response to competitively driven innovation, declining equipment and installation costs, and the market-led industrial strategies of the US, Europe, Japan and China that are creating increasingly ambitious corporate activity and new financial investment opportunities in electric vehicle manufacturing. Is driving. Decarbonizing buildings, greening the grid, and advanced manufacturing. In just 16 months since its passage, companies and investors have responded to the Inflation Reduction Act’s solid market signals and announced more than $380 billion in new private sector clean energy manufacturing investment in the US.

CalPERS’s $100 billion investment marks a significant change in the investment landscape. As the public pension fund that manages retirement and health benefits for more than two million public employees, retirees and their families in California, CalPERS is responsible for protecting and growing people’s hard-earned money. Investing in climate solutions, clean energy infrastructure, green real estate and climate bonds is not a risky strategy. It is a rational market response to competitively driven innovation, declining equipment and installation costs, and the market-led industrial strategies of the US, Europe, Japan and China that are creating increasingly ambitious corporate activity and new financial investment opportunities in electric vehicle manufacturing. Is driving. Decarbonizing buildings, greening the grid, and advanced manufacturing. In just 16 months since its passage, companies and investors have responded to the Inflation Reduction Act’s solid market signals and announced more than $380 billion in new private sector clean energy manufacturing investment in the US. Deeper engagement and accountability: CalPERS has long supported companies that are responsibly managing their risks and preparing for their transition to a net zero economy. It is now expanding this engagement by adding an assessment of companies’ net zero plans that will focus on financial risk analysis, and pinpoint investment opportunities in companies that are best suited to confront climate change risks and transition to a clean energy economy. Are created to take advantage of. Based on this insight, CalPERS is prepared to assure that the companies it holds manage their risks and develop credible net zero plans. This will make CalPERS’s partnerships with companies particularly effective, as smart companies will respond with more robust transition plans – which is in the long-term best interests of their shareholders anyway.

CalPERS has long supported companies that are responsibly managing their risks and preparing for their transition to a net zero economy. It is now expanding this engagement by adding an assessment of companies’ net zero plans that will focus on financial risk analysis, and pinpoint investment opportunities in companies that are best suited to confront climate change risks and transition to a clean energy economy. Are created to take advantage of. Based on this insight, CalPERS is prepared to assure that the companies it holds manage their risks and develop credible net zero plans. This will make CalPERS’s partnerships with companies particularly effective, as smart companies will respond with more robust transition plans – which is in the long-term best interests of their shareholders anyway. Keeping pace with the global pace and changing regulatory environment: Following the passage of landmark climate risk disclosure laws in California in September and the anticipated release of new climate disclosure rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission designed to give the market the information needed to make informed decisions, CalPERS is solidly Part is the momentum behind transparency. Just as investors have been the driving force in calling on companies in which they invest to disclose their climate-related risks so that they have the information they need about how companies are managing the risks, they too need to be equally transparent. Needed CalPERS’ Transition Plan is a comprehensive and exemplary investor climate action plan that fully aligns with emerging global criteria developed by Ceres and our global partners, as well as recently approved by the U.S. Treasury, to provide the decision-useful information needed for fully functioning capital. Adheres to the new principles issued. market.

The changes CalPERS has made to its transition plan are a critical leadership moment that is needed now more than ever. Recent sobering reports, including the National Climate Assessment and the first global stocktake report of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, make clear how far the world remains from avoiding the worst impacts of a warming climate on our planet and economy—and then Yet we have all the tools we need to avoid this fate.

During the 2023 United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), other investors should be inspired by CalPERS’s ambition, recognize the competitive advantage it offers, and act boldly and prudently to seize the opportunity of the clean economy transition. Must manage. The risks that they and their investments face.