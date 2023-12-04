The largest shareholders of Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY) are retail investors with 54% ownership, with institutions owning 32%.

key insights

The ownership of Berkeley Energia by significant retail investors suggests that major decisions are influenced by large public shareholders.

A total of 22 investors have a majority stake in the company with a 46% ownership.

Institutions own 32% of Berkeley Energia

If you want to know who really controls Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY), you need to look at the structure of its share registry. We can see that retail investors have a large stake in the company with 54% ownership. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

On the other hand, institutions own 32% of the company. Insiders often own a large portion of younger, smaller companies, while larger companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Berkeley Energia.

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about Berkeley Energia?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair stake in Berkeley Energia. This conveys some credibility among professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone because institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop rapidly. So it’s worth looking at Berkeley Energia’s earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don’t own many shares in Berkeley Energia. Paradise Investment Management Private Limited is currently the largest shareholder with 9.9% of the shares. Computershare Limited and Packer & Company Limited are the second and third largest shareholders, with 9.1% and 6.4% shares respectively. Additionally, we found that CEO Robert Behets holds 0.6% of the shares allotted to him.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 22 shareholders collectively own less than half the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We’re not noticing any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider ownership of Berkeley Energia

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership a good thing. However, on some occasions it becomes more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders own shares in Berkeley Energia Ltd. In their own names, insiders own AU$7.0m worth of stock in the AU$163m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we generally like to see larger insider stakes. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

common public ownership

The general public, consisting mostly of individual investors, collectively own 54% of Berkeley Energia’s shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They may also exercise voting power on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

public company ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 9.1% of Berkeley Energia. We can’t be sure but it’s quite possible that this is a strategic stake. Businesses may be similar, or may work together.

Next Steps:

Although it is worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider, for example, the ever-present threat of investment risk. We’ve identified 2 warning signs with Berkeley Energia, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

