The ownership of Bathurst Resources by significant retail investors suggests that major decisions are influenced by the larger public shareholders.

Top 7 shareholders hold 51% of the company

Insiders own 13% of Bathurst Resources

If you want to know who really controls Bathurst Resources Limited (ASX:BRL), you need to look at the structure of its share registry. We can see that retail investors have a major stake in the company with 43% ownership. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

Institutions, on the other hand, own 31% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it is not unusual for insiders to have stakes in smaller companies as well.

Let’s take a deeper look at each type of Bathurst Resources owner, starting with the chart below.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Bathurst Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance based on an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Bathurst Resources does have institutional investors; And he owns a good chunk of the company’s stock. This conveys some credibility among professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone because institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it’s worth checking Bathurst Resources’ past earnings trajectory, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

Bathurst Resources is not owned by hedge funds. The company’s largest shareholder is Republic Investment Management Pte. Ltd., with 21% ownership. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders hold 11% and 8.9% of the outstanding shares, respectively. Additionally, we found that CEO Richard Taccone holds 0.8% of the shares allotted to him.

We did some further digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders hold approximately 51% of the register, meaning that along with the larger shareholders, there are also some smaller shareholders, thereby balancing each other’s interests somewhat. Is.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock’s expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We’re not noticing any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Internal ownership of Bathurst Resources

While the exact definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management runs the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even though he is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information shows that insiders own a significant stake in Bathurst Resources Ltd. Insiders have a AU$24m stake in this AU$187m business. We’d say this reflects synergy with shareholders, but it’s worth noting that the company is still quite small; Some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

common public ownership

The general public – which also includes retail investors – holds 43% stake in the company, and hence cannot be easily ignored. Although this group can’t necessarily make decisions, it can certainly have a real impact on how the company is run.

private company ownership

Our data shows that private companies hold 12% of the company’s shares. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so it’s worth looking at who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares of a public company through a separate private company.

For example, consider the risks. Every company has these, and we've seen 1 warning sign for Bathurst Resources You should know about it.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

