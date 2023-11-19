The largest pot distributor in California has collapsed

File:The cannabis plant thrives on sunlight.

Liudi Hara/Getty Images/iStockphoto

This spring, rumors were circulating that HERBL, one of California’s largest cannabis distribution companies, was on the verge of collapse. So company CEO Mike Beaudry sent an email on May 18 announcing that “These rumors are clearly not true. HERBL is fully operational.”

Less than a month later, HERBL had completely collapsed.

HERBL’s failure left a trail of damage that caused losses to smaller pot brands and cost the state approximately $17 million in unpaid taxes. HERBL is the latest high-flying California pot startup to collapse, following companies like Flow Kana, which raised $175 million in capital only to collapse, and MedMen, the California startup that earned a billion-dollar valuation and called itself the Apple Store of weed. Only this year found itself on the brink of financial ruin.

California state law requires distributor companies to serve as middlemen between pot producers and retailers. Due to the distributors’ important role in the California market, HERBL’s demise is a big flashing red warning sign; Experts say that if a company as large and strong as HERBL can close down, there are deeper problems in the industry that will only lead to company failures.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“I feel like we’re going to see a large number of closures up and down the supply chain,” Wesley Hein, president of the Cannabis Distribution Association, told SFGate.

Industry observers say HERBL’s expiration shows how cannabis companies in California are forced to follow more stringent regulations than other industries. He also argues that if HERBL had been a different type of company, the state government would have taken steps to save it.

“Sick”

Tyler Kearns, founder and CEO of Seven Leaves, a Sacramento-based cannabis company, said he felt “sad” at the moment in June when he learned HERBL had finally bit the dust. Kearns said HERBL owed Seven Leaves $880,000, so when he learned in June that the company had begun laying off delivery drivers he realized it would be nearly impossible to get that money back.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“I knew it would be the biggest failure in American cannabis history,” Kearns told SFGate.

HERBL wasn’t always causing such fear. Founded in 2016 by experienced food delivery industry executives, it quickly became a major player in California’s new legal pot market. By 2022, the company was delivering to over 1,000 stores and reportedly sold $700 million worth of cannabis in 2022 alone, making it a huge pillar of California’s $5 billion legal pot market. From 2018 to 2022, it was the largest distributor in the state.

File:Marijuana grower checks the ripeness of buds.

Aaron McCoy/Getty Images

HERBL’s rapid growth was largely driven by two factors: its exclusive distribution contracts with some of the state’s largest brands, which made HERBL attractive to retailers and even smaller pot brands; and its tranche of investment cash, which allowed HERBL to continue paying its bills while the rest of the state’s industry sank into debt crisis.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Both these factors started coming to light in the last two years. In January 2022, HERBL lost its contract with Raw Gardens, one of the largest growers of cannabis in California. The distributor immediately filed a lawsuit, alleging that Raw Garden breached its contract, but the lawsuit has not yet been resolved, leaving the distributor without one of its best-selling products. .

Without a big name like Raw Garden, California’s debt problems began to drag the company down. HERBL became known as the “Bank of Cannabis” in California because it continued to purchase more cannabis from suppliers even after retailers stopped paying for goods purchased from HERBL. This meant that HERBL was effectively holding the debt for the entire industry. As unpaid bills piled up in the California weed market – a 2022 report estimated the industry was more than $600 million in debt – it eventually became too much for HERBL to handle. Rumors began to spread that the distribution company, which had a reputation for paying producers no matter what, was no longer doing so. The panic caused even more brands to leave the platform.

HERBL CEO Beaudry tried to stem the tide rising against his company by writing his letter on May 18. He acknowledged that HERBL has defaulted on payments to some of its suppliers, but assured customers that “we fully expect the current situation to be temporary.”

The letter did nothing to assuage concerns. Yet more brands left the company, and some called for retailers to stop paying HERBL and instead pay cannabis brands directly. The final blow came on June 20, when MJBiz Daily reported that East West Bank, the company’s “main lender”, had canceled HERBL’s line of credit, effectively shutting down the company’s cash flow and forcing California to withdraw its assets. The largest pot distributor was put into receivership.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Now cannabis brands are looking for money they may never get.

Ali Jamalian, owner of San Francisco cannabis company Sunset Connect, said he is owed $180,000 by HERBL. Like Kearns, he said he has little hope of getting it back. Jamalian said he felt “used” by HERBL since he started with the company in January this year – as, in hindsight, it appeared the company was collapsing – but said the distributor Jamalian hid his poor financial condition by giving repeated assurances about the company. Was on strong financial position.

“Mike [Beaudry, HERBL’s CEO] And their team did a really good job of hiding that fact from their own brands…that’s how they kept getting our products,” Jamalian told SFGate.

Jamalian sued Beaudry and other executives of HERBL in June, accusing them of fraud and contracting with Sunset Connect when the distributor “had no intention of ever paying.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Beaudry and HERBL did not respond to multiple SFGATE requests for comment.

A ‘remarkable’ debt crisis

According to an overview of the company’s assets, which was posted online by its receiver and seen by SFGATE but has since been taken down, HERBL currently owes at least $2.2 million to various pot brands and is subject to various $1.9 million is owed by retailers who failed to pay the distributor. In September the company’s assets were auctioned to the highest bidder. In a move that reflects the bleak legal cannabis economy in California, HERBL’s most valuable single asset was the rights to its lawsuit against Raw Garden, which the receiver estimates is worth between $20 million and $40 million.

Adam Cavanaugh, president of the Cannabis Credit Association, a group that tracks credit and provides credit ratings for cannabis companies, agreed that the lack of bankruptcy protection for pot companies would be worse than any other company failing. Later it becomes difficult to get payment.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

File: A cannabis worker sorts marijuana flowers.

Roman Budny/Getty Images

“The lack of access to traditional bankruptcy protection actually presents greater risks to companies doing business with cannabis-related entities, as they may find it more challenging to recover their outstanding debts,” Cavanaugh wrote in an email to SFGate. “

Cavanaugh said his group has already tracked $20 million in loans to California’s weed industry this year, a “remarkable” increase of 27% from 2022.

Hein of the Cannabis Distribution Association said that HERBL’s failure was partly caused by poor business decisions, particularly its continued reliance on the traditional distribution model despite a clear pattern of California retailers being unable to pay their bills. But, he said, the collapse also highlights systemic issues in California’s pot industry that will ruin other businesses. He pointed to excessive taxation, competition from unlicensed pot businesses that undercut legal operators and “excessive and overly burdensome regulations”, and compared HERBL’s collapse to the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers Bank.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“Lehman Brothers was a century-old company with 99 years of profitable years, you would think someone from it would say, ‘Let’s bail them out, let’s put money into it.’ But when it seemed like they were too risky to invest in, it really signaled something,” Hein said.

Hein said he hopes lawmakers in California are paying attention to HERBL and learning the right lessons.

“This is a story about HERBL, but it’s also a story about each distributor, so there’s still time to fix the system,” Hein said. “There’s always time to start trying to improve and get things right.”

Source: www.sfgate.com