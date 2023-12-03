The largest ‘long wax’ study on post-COVID-19 vaccination syndrome to date

Of the 241 online survey respondents who indicated they were suffering from post-COVID-19 , [+] vaccination syndrome (PVS), 71% experienced exercise intolerance, 69% experienced extreme fatigue, 63% experienced some type of numbness, 53% experienced brain fog, and 63% experienced neuropathy. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Since COVID-19 vaccines first reached the market in late 2020, there have been a number of unproven claims of vaccination side effects, such as the claim that COVID-19 vaccines can turn you into a giant magnet. While such unsupported claims shouldn’t really stand any chance, one set of potential COVID-19 vaccine side effects certainly deserves more attention and scrutiny than it is getting. These are side effects of post-vaccination syndrome (PVS) that some people continue to experience long after vaccination, hence the nickname “long wax” for PVS. Amid the promotion of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent many, many, many deaths and serious COVID-19 outcomes around the world, people with PVS may be feeling like no one is really listening to their stories . That’s why a team of researchers primarily from Yale University School of Medicine started what’s aptly named LISTEN, which stands for Yale Listens to the Immune, Symptoms and Treatment Experience Now study. And this research team recently posted a manuscript medRxiv Describing what is the largest study on PVS to date: a sample of 241 people surveyed.

Now, 241 may not seem like a very high number, considering how many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 around the world, and posting a manuscript on medRxiv This could be like posting a video on YouTube. PVS is described as “rare” in the manuscript. And anyone with Internet access and a keyboard could theoretically post a manuscript on such a Web site. The manuscript has not gone through the scientific peer-review process that publications in respectable scientific journals undergo. So take the results of this study with at least a 241 grain of salt.

Nevertheless, 241 people is still a case report and much larger than other samples of PVS victims that have been previously reported. As for how many people were in the sample described in this LISTEN manuscript, 80% of them were women, 87% of them were white, 88% of them were from the US and half of them were under the age of 46. These were people who responded to LISTEN online surveys conducted in November 2022 and July 2023 after being recruited through the online patient community Hugo Health Kindred and reported suffering from at least one of the 96 different possible PVS symptoms listed. Had given. Survey. The research team includes Harlan M. Krumholz, Yilun Wu, Mitsuki Sawano, Rishi Shah, Tiana Zhou, Adith S. Arun, Pawan Khosla, Shayan Kaleem, Anushree Vashishtha, Bornali Bhattacharjee, Qinglan Ding, Yuan Lu, Cesar Caraballo, Frederick. Warner, Chenxi Huang, Jeff Herrin, David Putrino, Dennis Hertz, Brian Dressen and Akiko Iwasaki — excluding anyone who reported having long COVID.

Brain fog describes confusion, forgetfulness, and lack of focus and mental clarity.

Of the 241 survey respondents who matched these criteria, 71% experienced exercise intolerance, 69% experienced extreme fatigue, 63% experienced some form of numbness, 53% experienced brain fog, and 63% experienced neuropathy. Well, neuropathy is when you experience some kind of nerve pain, usually a stabbing, burning or tingling sensation, which is obviously not very pleasant. By the way, it was not that these were isolated symptoms, although many of these symptoms can make people feel quite isolated, as will be described later. Half of the respondents reported experiencing 22 or more different PVS symptoms. Yes, 22 or more symptoms is not a small number.

The majority of these survey respondents had received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, with 127 (55%) receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech one and 86 (37%) receiving the Moderna vaccine. Symptoms began in 44% of respondents after the first dose of the vaccine, in 33% after the second dose, in 14% after the third dose and in 9% after subsequent doses. These symptoms started soon after vaccination and 50% of respondents said they first noticed problems within three days of vaccination. And consistent with the “long wax” nickname, respondents indicated that these symptoms persisted for quite a long time – ranging from 40 to 1058 days and an average of 595 days, meaning that more than half of them suffered from such symptoms. . A Year and a Half.

As you can imagine, feeling like your brain is in fog or experiencing severe pain in your arm or leg is going to impact your daily life. Of the survey respondents, 93% reported feeling restless at least once during the week, 82% fearful, 98% lethargic, 81% overwhelmed with worries, 76% anxious, 80% helpless, 76% depressed, 72% hopeless and 49% % reported feeling worthless. Before completing the survey. Additionally, 91% reported suffering from sleep problems and 86% complained of pain that interfered with daily activities.

The results of the LISTEN survey also suggested that other people around the respondents were not actually listening to “long vax” victims adequately. In fact, 41% reported that they had fewer than three people to rely on for help, and 36% indicated that it was challenging or very challenging to get help for tasks like shopping or going to the doctor. Additionally, 20% often lack companionship, 23% feel lonely, 32% feel isolated and 12% often or always feel lonely.

And here’s the problem with almost any medical condition that hasn’t received enough attention: Usually not enough time, effort, and resources have been allocated to establish effective and scientifically supported treatments for such conditions. This is clearly the case with CVS. As a result, survey respondents are forced to try every possible thing that seems trivial. Overall, respondents reported giving a shot at one of 20 different treatments. Yes, that’s right, half of the respondents have tried 20 or more different treatments to deal with their PVS symptoms in what may have been largely futile efforts. This included 48% oral steroids, 25% gabapentin, 20% low-dose naltrexone, 18% ivermectin, 11% propranolol, and 11% bronchodilators (11%), along with 51% who limited their exercise or exertion, 44 % gave up alcohol. or caffeine, 44% are hydrating themselves and increasing salt intake and 39% are doing intermittent fasting.

Add this latest manuscript to the slowly growing body of evidence that COVID-19 vaccination may result in PVS in some cases, including the case studies and reports I covered forbes Back in July. This manuscript must still pass the rigor of scientific peer-review. So keep listening for updates. Meanwhile, the LISTEN study continues to recruit participants. As mentioned earlier, it is still unclear what percentage of people vaccinated against COVID-19 have suffered from PVS. Regardless, no matter how rare such side effects are, anyone actually suffering from problems from COVID-19 vaccines deserves to hear at least a word or two or more.