The largest and most expensive mansion in Pasadena, California, listed for $36.5 million

The East Pasadena, California, home of American televangelist Gene Scott, complete with six secret entrances, has had its price reduced to $36.5 million.

First listed two years ago for $48 million, the mansion spans 2.7 acres and is the most expensive home listed in the city. In fact, it’s priced three times more than the next most expensive residence, an 8,822-square-foot home listed for nearly $11 million. According to listing agent Josh Flagg of Douglas Elliman, it is also “the most significant property in all of Pasadena.”

Flagg said, “Not only is it the largest, with more than 32,000 square feet of space under roof, it is historically the most significant because it was designed by three of California’s most important architects: Myron Hunt, Gordon Kaufman, and Ladd & Kelsey. created.” “It also underwent careful renovation over seven years.”

The home first hit the market in April 2021, and it looked like a sale was in the works just a few months later, as listing records show. But the deal fell through, and the property returned to the market in September at its original price. A month later it was reduced to $45 million, then taken off the market. It hit the market again in March for $38.5 million, and on Tuesday its price fell below the current asking price.

It’s owned by philanthropist John Vidalakis, who bought it for $7.3 million in 2011 and led the makeover, as Mansion Global reported when the home was first listed. Representatives for Vidalakis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The seven-bedroom, 21-bathroom Knoll House, as it is known, dates to 1916, and the renovation has preserved many of the period details, according to the listing. It features original hand-carved moldings, book-matched wood paneling, nine wood-burning fireplaces, and black and white marble floors imported from Italy.

The main level features a living room with herringbone hardwood floors and a Paonazzo marble fireplace, a wood-paneled library with a fireplace, and a formal dining room that connects to a chef’s kitchen with two islands, custom cabinetry and high-end appliances. Is. There is also a breakfast room with plaster ceiling and butler’s pantry, as well as a family room and a fully restored English pub.

Other features include a 2,500-bottle wine cellar, six secret doors – some of which lead to the home’s private gallery – a two-story atrium with a tiki bar, a movie theater with space for 46 people, a game room , a billiards room, a poker room and a gym, as well as a guest apartment.

Outside, the gated property has a covered pavilion, a barbecue, a wood-burning pizza oven and a bar, the listing says. There’s also a pool and spa, a fire pit, a bocce court, and a Zen garden.

