The laid-off people have a message for Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Benioff: We'll never come back.

Most employees will not want to return to a job they have just been fired from. SrdjanPav—Getty Images

For some workers, it doesn’t matter how dire the economy is, how bleak the job market is, or how thankless their current job is. If they’re laid off—especially during a pandemic—many workers would never dream of returning to where they were released.

Tech companies have laid off nearly 245,000 workers this year alone, according to tracker Layoffs.fyi, and Silicon Valley giants like Meta and Salesforce lead the pack, each eliminating thousands of jobs.

But the workers were not defeated for long. Now, as the job market is changing once again, companies are struggling for talent, and some are looking for the same types of workers they just laid off. The real question is, what happens when those workers decide they don’t want them back?

Of the 6,000 professionals who responded to a recent Glassdoor survey, more than half (58%) said they would never return to the company that fired them. In the tech sector specifically, only 46% of workers said they would boomerang. Men were slightly more likely than women to consider boomeranging, and older workers were more open-minded than younger workers.

“As the labor market has softened over the past year…some regrets are inevitable,” explains Aaron Terrazas, chief economist at Glassdoor. Luck, Some sectors have “cautiously” begun to increase hiring as recession fears subside, but “a long shadow remains over corporate reputations.”

“The legacy of the layoffs — and how they were carried out,” says Terrazas — “may leave companies reeling when the labor market pendulum inevitably swings back.” “Former Employees They can be a company’s most loyal advocate, or they can be its sharpest critic.” The result depends on the nature of the company.

Salesforce laid off about 10% of its workforce earlier this year, but now CEO Marc Benioff is encouraging those people to apply to fill its more than 3,000 open roles. “Our job is to continue to grow the company and achieve great margins,” Benioff said in September. “We know we’re going to have to hire thousands of people.” He expects a large portion of those people will be boomerangs. Benioff admitted that he had attempted to lure workers back through “an alumni program for people who worked at other companies – it’s OK, come back.”

As for Meta, after laying off nearly a quarter of its workforce, jobs have reopened, and the company has even created a special “alumni portal” for boomerangs looking to cut the line.

Why do employees get nervous about boomeranging?

Quitting a job is dangerous, especially when it’s the employee’s call. Eighty percent of employees who left their jobs during the so-called Great Resignation regretted it. This will, for them, make boomeranging a little less of a struggle – and that explains why boomeranging is on the rise across the board. But for workers who had no say in the matter, there’s no doubt that this is a difficult decision, with minimal precedent.

On Blind, an anonymous employee forum, a Stripe worker recently asked whether boomerangs of layoffs are common. “I know if you are PIPed or laid off you are basically added to the ‘do not take a job’ list, but what happens with a layoff?” Written in the poster referring to performance improvement plans. “Has anyone ever returned from a job after being fired? Surprisingly, I have never seen this happen in my career.

A Microsoft employee said he had seen this with “many engineers”, particularly those who were laid off during the Great Recession, only to rejoin a year or two later. Some were re-interviewed, but this was “a mere formality”.

Granted, boomeranging — if an employee can withstand the initial awkwardness — can be a strong move. A worker likely already knows the ropes, can skip the interview process altogether, and won’t need to prove themselves or build new relationships with managers.

Naturally this will also help the company. “Rehiring employees means saving on recruiting costs, onboarding and training, and they bring the benefit of new knowledge from their most recent employment experience,” Ryan Wong, CEO of software firm Visier, wrote on LinkedIn last year. ” But, after a year, workers become significantly less likely to consider boomeranging. and if they to do Come back, Wong said, they’re probably expecting an average salary increase of 25%. This begs the question for employers: How much is your boomerang worth?

Source: fortune.com