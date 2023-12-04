Ethics and participants

All procedures conformed to the Declaration of Helsinki and were approved by the Ethics Committee of Ritsumeikan University (BKC-2017-078). Forty-three healthy men participated in the studies after providing written informed consent. All participants were free of neurologic, cardiovascular, or pulmonary disorders, did not take any medication and were nonsmokers. Participants were instructed to avoid strenuous physical activity in the 24 h preceding each experiment visit. Each participant was also asked to abstain from food, alcohol, and caffeine intake for 12 h before each experiment. Experiments were performed at 22–24 °C. Compared with the volume-matched 40-min MIAE, data from study 1 on HR, blood pressure, blood metabolites, cognitive function, and psychological parameters, after only the second bout of the 20-min MIAE, are already published23.

Experimental procedure and trials

For studies 2 and 3, a one-repetition maximum (1-RM) was determined on the first visit to calculate the intensity of bilateral knee extensions at least 7 days before the third and fourth visits. The 1-RM trial was designed using increments of 10 kg until 60–80% of the perceived maximum was achieved. Subsequently, the load was incrementally increased by 1–5 kg until failure, which was indicated by the inability to maintain proper form or complete the repetition. The last acceptable lift with the highest possible load was defined as the 1-RM7.

Approximate peak oxygen consumption (VO 2 peak) was determined to calculate the intensity of cycling the MIAE on the first visit for study 1 and the second visit for studies 2 and 3, at least 4 days before the next visit. The fitness test began at a power of 30 W for 3 min. Subsequently, the workload was increased by 30 W/min until the participants were not able to maintain a cadence of 60 rpm (task failure of a pedaling rate of at least 55 rpm over 5 s despite maximal effort). During the test, breath-by-breath pulmonary gas-exchange data were collected and averaged every 10 s (AE-310S; Minato Medical Science, Japan). Additionally, HR was checked continuously via telemetry (RS400; Polar Electro, Finland). The VO 2 peak was determined as the highest 30-s value attained prior to exhaustion8, 19.

In study 1, twenty participants (age 21 ± 2 years, height 173 ± 3 cm, weight 64 ± 9 kg, and VO 2 peak 45.9 ± 4.6 ml/kg/min; means ± SDs) performed two identical bouts of the MIAE trial23. In study 2, eleven participants (age 22 ± 1 years, height 170 ± 3 cm, weight 62 ± 8 kg, 1-RM 118 ± 21 kg, and VO 2 peak 47.0 ± 4.3 ml/kg/min) performed two separate trials (RE and AR CE trials) on the third and fourth visits in a randomized, counterbalanced order. In study 3, twelve participants (age 21 ± 2 years, height 172 ± 4 cm, weight 62 ± 6 kg, 1-RM 121 ± 22 kg, and VO 2 peak 46.9 ± 4.0 ml/kg/min) performed two separate trials (RA CE and AR CE trials) on the third and fourth visits in a randomized, counterbalanced order. For studies 2 and 3, each experimental day was separated by at least 72 h.

In all trials (Fig. 4), every participant attended the laboratory at 0800–1100. Upon arrival, a nurse inserted an 18-gauge cannula in the cephalic vein of the nondominant arm for blood sampling. Afterward, all participants rested in a seated upright position for at least 10 min before data collection began. Blood was collected after measuring HR at baseline. Subsequently, the participants carried out each intervention.

Figure 4 Schematic representation of the experimental design. The yellow arrows indicated the measurement point to compare lactate accumulation in response to each exercise protocol.

Study 1 The participants performed two bouts of MIAE. Before starting the second bout of MIAE, the participants took a 20-min rest interval. The HR, RPE, and blood were collected before and at the end of the first and second bouts.

Study 2 In the RE trial, the participants performed RE after a seated upright position for 40-min. In the AR CE trial, the participants performed MIAE and RE with 20 min intervals in a seated upright position. The HR, RPE, and blood were collected before and at the end of each MIAE and RE. To estimate the bioavailability of lactate, blood was collected 4 times at 15-min intervals following RE. At the same time point as the AR CE trial, blood in the RE trial was collected 3 times before the RE trial (i.e., in a seated upright position for 40 min).

Study 3 The AR CE trial was performed in the same way as study 2. In the RA CE trial, the participants performed RE and MIAE with 20 min intervals in a seated upright position. The HR, RPE, and blood were collected at the same time point as in study 2.

Exercise protocols

The MIAE protocol consisted of cycling exercise at an estimated 60% VO 2 peak (Study 1: 148 ± 16 watts; Study 2: 146 ± 21 watts; Study 3: 148 ± 20 watts) for 20 min8.

The RE protocol used bilateral knee extensions at 80% 1-RM (Study 2: 91 ± 13 kg; Study 3: 93 ± 16 kg) and was programmed for 6 sets with 10 repetitions (1-s concentric/1-s eccentric contraction) per set. The participants rested for a 3 min before starting each set of knee extensions5; therefore, the total RE protocol time was also 20 min.

Measurements

The HR was checked via telemetry during each trial (RS400; Polar Electro, Finland).

The psychological response to the MIAE/RE, RPEs for breathing and leg effort were evaluated using the Borg 6–20 scale and the Borg CR10 scale, respectively. The Borg 6–20 scale ranges from 6 (no exertion) to 20 (maximal exertion). The Borg CR10 scale ranges from 0 (nothing at all) to 10 (almost maximum)35.

Blood was collected into 1-ml syringes to determine blood glucose and lactate levels, which were measured using glucose (Medisafe FIT Blood Glucose Meter; Terumo, Japan) and lactate analyzers (Lactate Pro 2; Arkray, Japan), respectively.

Statistical analysis

In the figures, the individual, box-and-whisker, and raincloud plots were created using JASP software (version 0.16.4, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands)36. The other data are expressed as the means ± SDs if a normal data distribution was confirmed using the Shapiro‒Wilk test; if not, the data are expressed as medians (IQRs). According to our hypothesis, data at the end of the MIAE/RE were analyzed using a paired t test after normal data distribution was confirmed, whereas the Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used if normal data distribution was not confirmed. Similarly, the estimated AUC was also analyzed using a paired t test because all AUCs were normally distributed. Statistical significance was indicated by P < 0.05. For normal data distribution, Cohen’s d effect size using the means and pooled SD were calculated, along with the 95% confidence interval to determine the magnitude of differences. The strength of the effect size of Cohen’s d was interpreted as weak (0.20 ≤ d < 0.50), medium (0.50 ≤ d < 0.80), and large (0.80 ≤ d)37. For nonnormal data distribution, the effect size, as r, was estimated using the Z score for the Wilcoxon signed-rank test. The strength of the effect size of r was interpreted as weak (0.10 ≤ r < 0.30), medium (0.30 ≤ r < 0.50), and large (0.50 ≤ r)37. All statistical analyses were conducted using IBM SPSS software (version 27, Chicago, IL, United States).