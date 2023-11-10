The lack of clarity on the reach of AI PINs raises the question: humanitarians for whom?

The story of AI PIN access is disappointingly untold by Humane.

After much pomp and circumstance, San Francisco-based tech startup Humane this week officially launched its highly anticipated AI PIN. The device that feels spiritually the same star trek The Communicator is a wearable that a person wears on their clothing and can ask questions to its onboard assistant, as well as take photos. It also has a projector that projects a simple interface onto the palm of the user’s hand. According to Humane, the AI ​​Pin is priced at $699 and pre-orders will begin on November 16. Its shipping will start sometime next year.

The company, founded by husband-and-wife Imran Chaudhry and ex-Apple engineers Bethany Bongiorno, showcased the device and its capabilities. in a video Released on Thursday morning. Heumann invited a small group of journalists to an event at his headquarters; Ian Carlos Campbell of Inverse was one of them, and he recorded a nice story with his early impressions of Humane’s very fancy, souped-up clothespin.

tomorrow night, I posted somewhat of a satire on X/Twitter In which I criticize the lack of transparency regarding the accessibility features of the AI ​​PIN. In my view, this is a massive failure not only on Heumann’s part – Choudhary says romantically in the video that the company is “building not for today but for tomorrow” – but especially on the part of the editors and journalists. From. It’s not any particular person’s fault, but it’s the collective apathy and absent-mindedness that really bothers me.

Considering the above pomp and circumstance, it doesn’t take an astronomer to understand that Humen AI is presenting the PIN as something that should replace smartphones. It is also quite clear to understand that, being a company whose beginnings and staff were created by former Apple employees, the work on the device is shrouded in secrecy. If AI pins had holes, Apple heritage would be seeping through them. But given this thing’s supposed conceit of being “the next big thing,” it’s surprising how accessible and inclusive it is. Even at a company as tight-lipped as Apple, I was clearly told after WWDC this year that the Vision Pro was designed with accessibility in mind. Details were (and are) scant, but the point is that the company deliberately allayed any fears I had – as a journalist and, more importantly, as a lifelong disabled person – that spatial computing would Pioneers will have access virtually from day one. , Conversely, any due diligence I have done in searching for any scrap of information regarding access to AI PINs has proven fruitless.

Which leads me to the journalistic side of the problems here.

In all the coverage I’ve seen on Humane and its AI pin, I haven’t once seen anyone care about accessibility. It’s not surprising, but disappointing nonetheless. Tech writers do not need to be experts in accessibility and assistive technologies because I simply want to ask whether an AI PIN would be accessible to the disability community. A lot of editors, especially early in my career, turned down my pitches largely because they mistakenly assumed that covering outreach was too specific and esoteric. It was not of interest to a wide, mainstream readership. More tellingly, they also said that they were hesitant to cover the reach because they didn’t know anything about it. Which, in hindsight, was a surprising admission because… my work because of my disability is the purpose of Is A defining factor in my lived experiences.

Still, a journalist with even the slightest empathy doesn’t need to be an Einstein with access to at least ask questions. As I tweeted last night, there are a lot of questions. What if you have a delay in your speech, such as a stammer, and the assistant can’t understand you? What if you can’t button or pin your clothes? What if you can’t open your palms for the projector UI? Does said UI support text size or contrast or screen reader options? These questions are crucial to the story of the AI ​​PIN’s utility, yet no one has the wisdom to ask them.

Should people with disabilities assume that AI PINs are only for fully able-bodied people?

There is a twisted irony in the fact that a company calls itself humanitarian and talks about highfalutin ideas like future technology and enhancing humanity. Do people with disabilities not fit into their view of humanity?

I must admit that these are early days for AI Pin and, like Apple and Vision Pro, probably for Humane as well. Is Committed to making the device accessible. Still, it seems strange to tout this grand vision of the future without at least acknowledging that not all of humanity uses technology in the same way.

On the journalism side, the complete lack of questions regarding accessibility is another example of how far journalism has to go in their DEI initiatives. This is not an either/or scenario; People with disabilities are not asking newsrooms to choose other aspects of social justice reporting over others. It’s about empathy and inclusivity. People with disabilities deserve to have their voices heard just like any other underrepresented group, especially considering that we are the largest marginalized group on the planet. Many organizations consider themselves staunch DEI advocates, when in reality, their actions strongly exclude people with disabilities. The whole message sounds hollow and fraudulent.

The priorities of the media industry, and the apparent lack of care in this area of ​​social justice reporting, become painfully clear when you see an outlet hiring a full-time Taylor Swift reporter. It is definitely an option.

It remains to be seen whether the AI ​​pin sinks or swims. One thing’s for sure right now: accessibility will be in the cards either way.

At the moment, the story of AI PIN accessibility remains disappointingly untold.

