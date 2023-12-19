The Kremlin is scrutinizing every corporate exit from Russia, prompting Western companies to sell their assets: NYT

According to the New York Times, Russian officials are investigating and micromanaging corporate exit plans.

A large number of foreign companies announced their departure from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

But many foreign companies are still operating there, and are in the process of exiting the Russian market.

It is not that they are not trying to get out. However, the Kremlin is scrutinizing and micromanaging almost every corporate exit plan before it is approved, reported on Sunday.

The Times report comes nearly 22 months after Russia invaded Ukraine. It shows how Russian authorities have hit companies hard, imposing major barriers on companies trying to exit a market hit by sweeping sanctions, including a 12th round of trade sanctions from the EU on Monday .

While companies that exited the market at the beginning of the war, such as McDonald’s and Starbucks, managed to exit quickly within a few months, Russia has made it even more difficult to leave.

Now, foreign companies leaving Russia will have to donate not only to the state Sell ​​your property at a huge discount before leaving the country, But their departure plans must also be approved by a government commission.

Companies operating in strategically important sectors – such as energy and resources – also require President Vladimir Putin’s signature before any asset sales can be made.

According to the Times, citing internal minutes, Russian authorities are being so strict in scrutinizing companies looking to exit that Finnish tire company Nokian even had to seek approval to sell an apartment for $59,000. Nokian did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

It’s not just red tape and hubbub they have to overcome. Moscow has also investigated the exiting companies, interrogating employees and even arresting local officials, the Times reported.

A recent Business Insider analysis showed that most foreign companies have not completely exited the Russian market – although several major international names have already left.

Foreign companies still operating in Russia have given several reasons for not leaving the market, including operational , Moral , and policy challenges , Some are also concerned about the fate of their assets and technology in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin appears unconcerned about Western corporate exits.

“Those who are leaving are losing their positions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told The Times. “And, of course, their assets are being bought at serious discounts and taken over by our companies, which are doing it happily.”

