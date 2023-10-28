The jury finally heard from Sam Bankman-Fried

It’s really incredible to see someone attack your credibility. On direct testimony. We are not even at the cross yet, and the judge has already instructed him to answer the questions that are being asked of him by his own lawyer.

The jury is watching all this carefully.

The main thing that has become clear from Bankman-Fried’s testimony so far is that the man really loves the sound of his own voice. By now “Objection, narrative!” The count of “Sustained” ranks third after Bankman-Fried answers.

Furthermore, sometimes when Bankman-Fried says “we”, she means only herself.

Yesterday, during an evidentiary hearing, Bankman-Fried was repeatedly scolded by Judge Lewis Kaplan for not answering prosecutor Danielle Sassoon’s questions on cross-examination. Today, Bankman-Fried was scolded by Kaplan for not answering questions from her lawyer Mark Cohen on the direct investigation. Bankman-Fried has also occasionally interrupted Cohen by saying “yes” and “yeah”.

We spent a lot of the morning explaining terminology. I’ll tell you the full list, although I will say that explaining “Amazon Web Services” and “database” was a little more detail-oriented. Bankman-Fried then attempted to define “market manipulation”. After Bankman-Fried gave his definition, Kaplan told the jury that He Had final authority on that, thank you.

In fairness to Bankman-Fried, that is much clearer and easier to understand than yesterday’s evidence hearing. Today the use of the word salad was minimal. I don’t know if he was more relaxed, or he was just more practiced, but I’ll certainly be watching to see if he suddenly becomes a lot less consistent when Sassoon takes him for crosses. goes.

Here’s the story of FTX, from their perspective.

Bankman-Fried, who told us she is “naturally somewhat introverted,” gave us a long tour of her pre-Alameda Research life, which I’ll leave off. In 2017, during the crypto bull run, he started his own cryptocurrency trading firm. He explained that, at the time, he knew “basically nothing” about cryptocurrencies, but he still wanted to arbitrage on it.

Alameda Research was named for Alameda County in California, where its first office was established. As far as its name goes, here’s what Bankman-Fried said on the stand:

Effectively, we wanted to stay under the radar at that time. I didn’t want to call it Sam’s Crypto Trading Firm or anything like that. We – there are a lot of competitors and people that we don’t particularly want to know what we’re making because they’ll rush to do it. “Research” was a sort of generic term that filled the company’s name. And that was – it was much better than the internal name we had at the time, which was Wireless Mouse.

I would have found this more credible if I hadn’t already seen the video of Bankman-Fried on the podcast explaining that it’s easier to get a bank account by name. This occurred during Gary Wang’s first day of testimony. Bankman-Fried was also there. You know who else was there? Jury.

Anyway, Bankman-Fried went on a hiring spree for Alameda. He gathered his merry gang of alleged co-conspirators. First, Wang, to program a computer. Then, about a month after Nishad Singh founded Alameda Research. Finally, Caroline Ellison.

When you’re in any type of financial situation, not having a risk team is definitely an option

Although Bankman-Fried was the CEO, and also the majority owner, he wanted to be clear: he did No Monitor Wang’s direct work. Anyway, after a bunch of extremely successful arbitrage – 50 percent to 100 percent annual returns, according to their testimony – they decided to set up a cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. He thought he would fail; That there was only a 20 percent chance of success. Bankman-Fried did not define what time period they expected on this estimate, but arguably a 20 percent success probability was much higher than FTX expected when Alameda dipped into client deposits.

By the way, because he was such a nice guy, Bankman-Fried decided to handle the support tickets himself “from time to time.” “I’m worried that if I don’t do that, I’ll lose touch with the real concerns of customers,” he testified. What he didn’t do was create a risk team, which he now characterizes as a “big mistake.”

Risk is an inherent part of the futures exchange, which is also more like a casino than regular cryptocurrencies. When you’re in any type of financial situation, not having a team is definitely a risk. Like. it is especially An option when you tell everyone that your crypto exchange is great and safe.

FTX’s big selling point was its “Risk Engine”, which was supposed to prevent large losses that would then spread to all the rest of the clients. But Bankman-Fried testified that in 2020, “the risk engine was effectively sagging under the burden” of the exchange’s rapid growth. Hence its liquidation time increased – it took a few minutes to determine which accounts needed to be liquidated. As a result, at one point the risk engine got stuck in a catastrophic feedback loop that could have led to “trillions of dollars” in losses, Bankman-Fried testified. As part of that feedback loop, Alameda came to the brink of liquidation, which “would have devastating consequences” for FTX.

“At the time, I wasn’t quite sure what was going on.”

Because of that experience, Bankman-Fried suggested an “alert” or “delay” that would prevent Alameda from being destroyed by a bug. This is the supposed origin story of “allow_negative”, which Bankman-Fried says was the end result of that conversation, and which she says she was not aware of until recently.

There is a problem with this story. “Allow_negative” was coded and operationalized in 2019. I saw the code in court, and so did Bankman-Fried, who was there to testify. You might be wondering, was the jury there too? Reader, it was.

Bankman-Fried denied that she knew about the effectively infinite credit line that Alameda Research received from FTX. This argument was unique; Essentially my opinion was that the CEO of a financial company didn’t care about finances.

FTX could not immediately find the bank accounts. Bankman-Fried estimated it would take a year or two. Instead of waiting, they decided to use Alameda as a “payment provider” for bank transfers. “My understanding at the time was that there were teams managing the process,” he said. “At the time, I wasn’t quite sure what was going on.”

Well, of course, understandable! He’s an introvert!

Bankman-Fried certainly did not know that Singh, his employee, had backdated interest payments to get FTX “over the line” to $1 billion.

In 2021, FTX was growing to millions of users, with $1 billion in revenue. Bankman-Fried said he works 12 to 22 hours a day, taking a day off every two months. He said because FTX has grown so much, he can no longer run both companies. Bankman-Fried handed the company over to Caroline Ellison and Sam Trabucco, who went into early retirement shortly after being named co-CEOs. (King quietly leaving!) However, Bankman-Fried remained involved in hedging and risk taking at Alameda.

About that $1 billion in revenue in 2021: Bankman-Fried certainly didn’t know that Singh, her employee, had skipped interest payments to bring FTX “in line” to $1 billion. See, he just asked his staff to investigate and see if there was any source of money that was missing to reach the $1 billion. this was testimony especially Delirium.

Oh, that MobileCoin loss too? Wang said that Alameda resorted to this to keep FTX’s balance sheet closed? Yeah, so it was a completely innocent thing where actually what happened was that Bankman-Fried thought it would be appropriate for Alameda to take the position as the backstop liquidity provider, that’s all.

In June 2022, Bankman-Fried heard about an account called “fiat@ftx” that was tracking how much money Alameda owed FTX, she testified. He didn’t know what it was and didn’t bother to find out. He was busy! That’s when Bankman-Fried instructed Ellison to repay Alameda’s creditors, because he thought Alameda was good for it. They also threw some capital into two crypto lenders, BlockFi and Voyager, for good measure.

He was “so surprised!”

Do you remember the testimony Adam Yedidia gave in August 2022 about the conversation he had with Bankman-Fried about the huge amount of money Alameda owed to FTX? Well, Bankman-Fried remembers it differently. See, Yedidia was only asking about Alameda’s risk profile, and not talking about Bankman-Fried bankruptcy at all.

Furthermore, when Singh and Bankman-Fried had the dramatic conversation on the balcony in his penthouse, it was just that Singh thought Alameda’s liabilities had become too high, and that FTX was spending too much money on marketing. But Bankman-Fried still felt that Alameda had more assets than liabilities, so it was all right, and besides, if Singh thought he was going to be better at marketing, he could take it. Is. This had nothing to do with money owed by Alameda to FTX.

no way! Bankman-Fried did not learn about the $8 billion liability associated with Alameda until October 2022, he said. And he learned all this himself by looking at computer databases. When he received it, he was “so surprised!”

Aside from the two obvious lies Bankman-Fried told on the stand – about Alameda Research’s name and about “allow_negative” – I’m amazed at how little she knows about her companies. Apparently, Singh, Wang and Ellison were there doing whatever their little hearts wanted. Because Bankman-Fried was a CEO, but certainly not the kind who paid any attention to the money in his crypto trading firm and futures exchange.

We had to wait for the day, but I’m very excited to hear on Monday what new surprises Bankman-Fried will have in store when FTX drops in November 2022.

Source: www.theverge.com