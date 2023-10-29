The Joby Beamo Ring Light and RangePod smart tripod are ideal for video

Ring lights have been used for years by photographers in the fashion industry because they are , [+] Flattery. A ring light with a sturdy stand is the easiest way to enhance your image when participating in live streaming or Zoom meetings. getty images

Have you ever seen someone on a live stream or broadcast from home who has a very clear video feed? Your first thought might be that they have a top-class webcam, but they might also have proper lighting.

Webcams need a fair amount of light to produce good quality images and if a scene is too dark, images will soon look blurry and grainy. So, before you ditch your webcam for a more expensive model, check if your lighting is adequate, especially if you want to look your best during a Zoom call or livestreaming.

Lights of all types are available from a variety of manufacturers, but many are unlabeled products from China and cannot guarantee optimal performance. Choosing a well-known brand is one way to ensure that you get high-quality lights. Companies with excellent reputations rarely end up with substandard products on the market.

Ring Light is probably the best source for live streaming or Zoom calls. I’ve tried several over the past year, but their quality can vary greatly. Ring lights are an ideal illumination source as they create an all-round soft lighting effect that is incredibly attractive. A good ring light can take years off your face.

The Joby Beam 12-inch is an LED ring light that requires only 5V/2A of power. It has 10 brightness Level and color temperature settings range from 3,000 – 5,600K.

Joby’s Ring Light RangePod Smart Kit is an all-in-one lighting solution that includes a ring light and a tripod to mount it. The kit is designed for video conferencing and live streaming and includes a 12-inch Bemo ring light with multiple cold shoe attachment points on each quadrant to attach accessories such as microphones.

The Joby Beamo has 10 brightness levels and can be powered using a USB 5V/2A source. There’s a choice of color temperature settings ranging from 3,000K to 5,600K. Brightness and color temperature settings can be changed using an inline switch on the power cable, providing instant changes so you can see which settings work best. The Beamo weighs only 330 grams so it can also be mounted on a microphone boom arm.

Along with the Bemo ring light, this kit is one of the best compact tripods on the market in my opinion. The Joby RangePod Smart is a professional tripod with a sturdy aluminum construction. It also comes with a ball head, quick-release plate, and Joby’s smartphone clamp to mount the phone in landscape or portrait orientation.

The tripod legs use Joby’s M-Lock system, a fast twist-and-lock mechanism that adjusts the four leg sections quickly and easily. There’s also an Arca-Swiss compatible quick-release plate with the same metal plate technology used in Joby’s GorillaPod 5K kit. Although the tripod is compact with a closed length of just 42.5 cm, it can carry cameras weighing up to 8 kg and reach a height of 1.6 m.

The Joby RangePod Smart tripod comes with a smartphone clamp. Beamo ring light can also be It's mounted on a tripod so you can live stream professional-looking video with good lighting.

If you don’t already have a tripod for your video or stills camera, the Joby RangePod Smart is a great option. It is easy to adjust and can be set to shoot from a low viewpoint. The RangePod is also the ideal stand for the Beamo Ring Light. This ensures that it is always at the right height and is heavy enough that the light does not fall on it, especially when shooting outside in windy conditions.

Decision: If you don’t already have a tripod and need to upgrade the lighting setup for your webcam, Joby’s Ring Light RangePod Smart Kit is an affordable and convenient way to prepare yourself for professional video production. Because the Beemo Ring Light can run on USB power, it is possible to use it on location with a power bank. The Joby RangePod Smart is a great compact tripod for the money and offers enough height to take shots while standing at the camera. The tripod can handle 8 kg of kit, packs down to just 42 cm, and comes with a deluxe carrying case. If you haven’t got a tripod and ring light yet, this kit from Joby will do the trick without a second thought.

Pricing & Availability: The Joby Ring Light RangePod Smart Kit is available now and is priced at $194.90 / £157.90. The Bemo Ring Light can be purchased separately for $34.95 / £24.95. The Job RangePod Smart tripod is priced at $159.95 / £132.95.

more info: joby.com

Technology Specification:

Joby Beamo Ring Light 12″

CRI: 85.

Brightness level: 10.

Color Temperature: 3,000 – 5,600K.

Power: USB 5V/2A.

Lux: 100 @ 1m.

Weight: 330 grams.

Height: 30.6 cm.

rangepod smart tripod