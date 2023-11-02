‘The Jinx – Part Two’ to debut on HBO in 2024, covering eight more years of the Robert Durst investigation

The next chapter of “The Jinx” is headed to HBO.

“The Jinx – Part Two” will air on HBO and stream on Max in 2024, the network announced Thursday. A six-episode sequel to the hit 2015 miniseries, which investigated the crimes of Robert Durst, is currently executive produced by Andrew Jarecki. ,

The original series ended with Durst’s shocking Hot Mike admission, “He definitely killed them all” after the filmmakers uncovered evidence of his crimes. Durst was later arrested in a New Orleans hotel lobby. Since then, the team behind “The Jinx” has continued their investigation and found more hidden material, Durst’s jail calls and new interviews.

Robert Durst, the son of wealthy New York real estate magnate Seymour Durst, was convicted of the first-degree murder of journalist and screenwriter Susan Berman in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. The Westchester County, NY District Attorney’s Office was also considering charges against Durst in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst.

Durst died while an inmate at San Joaquin General Hospital in January 2022 after contracting COVID in late 2020.

“The Jinx” was nominated for six Emmy Awards and won two awards for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming.

Presented by HBO Documentary Films, “The Jinx – Part Two” is a hit the ground running production. Jarecki directs and executive produces with Jack Stuart-Pontier and Kyle Martin. Producers include Charlotte Kauffman and Sam Neave, while Richard Hankin and Susan Lazarus serve as co-producers. Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez are executive producers for HBO.

