December 16—Watertown—Jefferson County Clerk Giselle J. Meeks is accusing some county leaders of routinely ignoring her requests and personally mistreating her.

In an interview last week, Meeks said that when he has attempted to make changes such as improving software or purchasing equipment, he has been routinely harassed and shut out, and that he has found that County Administrator Robert F. Hageman III and county legislator and Finance and Rules Committee Chairman Michael Montigelli have tended to put obstacles in their way.

Both men said they did not agree with Meeks’ assessment at all, and said they looked forward to maintaining a positive working relationship with him.

The allegations came after tempers flared at a meeting of the county board’s finance and rules committee in early December. Following adjustments made to the pay scale for non-union county employees this year, Meeks contacted the county Board of Legislators committee seeking clarification on his salary. When he answered a question asked by another board member, Montigelli stopped the conversation.

“The precedent this sets is a problem,” Montigelli said, slamming the gavel and apparently startling Meeks.

He was referring to the precedent of allowing conversation between someone speaking during the public comment section of a county meeting and a board member. County officials have long enforced a rule that there should be no back-and-forth between legislators and members of the public during meetings.

There were a few moments of back-and-forth between Meeks and Montigelli, when he said he agreed with her position that public comment should not involve a back-and-forth, and he continued to demand an end to the discussion.

“We’re not setting a precedent tonight where we’re going to have a debate,” he said.

“So why are you yelling at me?” Meeks asked.

“Because you came to ask questions of the members, who now want to answer,” Montigelli replied.

The outcry also prompted Meeks’ husband, Brad, to address the board.

“You were hostile,” he said. “By being hostile, you take away the integrity of this floor.”

He questioned whether the chair would yell at someone sitting in the same position, and Montigelli continued to demand closure in a loud back-and-forth.

He said, “If you have nothing new to offer, I would also ask you to sit down.”

In an interview Monday after that meeting, Meeks said she was disappointed by the situation, but not overly surprised. He said he has had other conversations with Montigelli, whom he described as “hostile” and said he felt he should not take the leadership position because of it.

“This is consistent behavior from Mike Montigelli,” Meeks said. “He’s yelled at me before, he’s yelled at legislators before. He gets angry when I go in front of the entire Finance and Rules Committee.”

He also accused her and Hageman of placing obstacles in their way when they attempted to work for their office. She accused both of ignoring and delaying responses when she put out a request for proposals to improve her office’s records management system, and said when she asked for a $300 printer to replace old equipment. Even when I was trying to buy a set, they had delayed. Worked with the clerk’s office computer system.

He said, “Bob Hageman and his harassment of every question I have has been unfortunate and very stressful.”

When contacted for comment by email, Montigelli said he did not believe those allegations had merit, but added that he did not want to debate the allegations with Meeks in a public forum.

As for the tension at the finance and rules meeting, Montigelli said he had some regrets but stood by his position that the meeting should not devolve into a back-and-forth debate between speakers and legislators.

“There is an introductory portion of county meetings that allows the public to speak to the legislative body,” he said. “Providing a platform to the public is a privilege. Its purpose is not to be a forum for debate. Although I regret raising my voice, it was imperative for me to maintain the integrity of the meeting process.”

Meeks is an elected official as county clerk, but his position operates in the same manner as other department heads, who are appointed by the county legislature. He or she is responsible for managing the county’s records, including real property documents, court filings for the local State Supreme Court and the county court. She manages the Department of Motor Vehicles and provides notary services. The county legislature has authority over funding for her office, including her position and the salaries of her staff, with her input each year when preparing the annual budget.

Meeks said that on a few occasions this year Montigelli and Hageman have made his job in the office more difficult.

Hageman, as county administrator, is the principal bureaucratic official managing offices and operations. He is not elected, but rather appointed by the county legislature and serves in an entirely non-political capacity as the executor of the board’s decisions. Montigelli, as an elected county legislator and county finance board chair, is one of a group of 15 legislators in political positions who lead the county decision-making process.

Meeks said he has tried to implement a new records management system to replace the old, outdated system, which he said raises some data security concerns. He said the process took months, was repeatedly delayed by a lack of response from Hageman and Montigelli, and ultimately failed after he sought money to complete it in the 2024 county budget.

Records management systems are typically expensive, sold as a software service to local governments. To purchase a new one, Meeks had to go through a request for proposal process, where he sought bids from software providers to find the best, least expensive option. Meeks said the process required active input from Montigelli and Hageman, but the entire process was repeatedly delayed because both did not consistently respond to his outreach, he said. He shared messages between himself, Hageman, Montigelli and other county officials that appeared to reflect the long lag between their initial outreach and their response.

The email shared by Meeks detailed that a contract between the county and software provider Tyler Technologies was drawn up in March, but progress was not made until June in finalizing the process. Ultimately, the contract was rejected because after Tyler Technologies submitted a proposal they needed to change the details of the product they were offering. The final decision to reject the contract was not made until August, when Meeks submitted a budget proposal for 2024 including $160,700 for the contract.

“Due to the lack of response I had no option but to increase my budget,” he said. “This has a negative impact on my fund balance, which I consider deliberate. Even after the denial, I pressed for removal of this expenditure and subsequently attended the (Finance and Rules) Committee meeting.”

But Hageman said he’s not sure why Meeks is criticizing him for the procedure. The process of approving RFPs, and contracts between private vendors and government entities, can take months, especially when complications arise. Additionally, he said the process was on track until bidder Tyler Technologies began making changes to the proposal.

“Everyone I know has been most supportive of that initiative,” Hageman said. “However, after bid submission, several technical and legal issues emerged that became very problematic as the vendor was looking to change several important aspects of its original bid. Ultimately, the decision to cancel that possibility rested with our legal department. The contract was signed.”

Hageman said that as the bid and eventual rejection progressed, his contacts with Meeks remained positive. He said he only got involved in the details when it came time to make decisions about the 2024 county budget.

He said, “I got involved in it a little bit because we needed to make a decision on the budget, in terms of a rough set of numbers, which was Gizelle’s concern, which is fair.” “It wasn’t anything negative, and I’m surprised now, two months later, that she’s expressing disappointment.”

In the email shared by Hageman, Meeks thanked Hageman and his deputy Sarah Baldwin for helping him amend his 2024 budget, which he called “much easier than I thought” in the message.

She said she would not immediately pursue another RFP for a new document system, and was hoping that other providers would develop the kind of technology she was hoping to use from Tyler Technologies.

He finalized the message by thanking Hageman and Baldwin for advocating on his behalf through the process.

In an interview, Meeks also expressed concern that a position at the DMV has been open since March, and he has not been allowed to hire new employees to fill the position.

“He admitted that he dropped the ball and never advertised the position, but he did advertise other people’s positions,” he said.

Hageman said the county legislature has taken action to amend the 2024 county budget to address needs in the clerk’s office, including adding a $65,000-a-year deputy position for the DMV.

“How does this indicate hostility?” He asked. “Where does that tell us we’re not working with him?”

Ultimately, Hageman said he hopes to put the entire issue in the past and move forward meaningfully with Meeks and his office. He said that he likes her personally and feels that there is no reason why they cannot continue working together in the future.

“He’s a pleasure to talk to and there’s nothing between us that I’m worried about,” he said.

Meeks said he stands by his statements, but hopes to work with county officials in the future to meet the needs of county residents in a modern, effective and safe way.

“My issue was not the negative reaction but the lack of reaction, which is the real problem,” he said. “I would like to add that Mr. Hageman’s response reassures me that we, the County Clerk’s Office, will be able to move forward with modern technology for the safety and security of county records.”

