The Japanese yen's collapse forced Tokyo to scale back the biggest defense buildup since World War II as US arms became more expensive.

A 10% decline in the yen since December has forced Japan to reduce defense spending, Reuters reports.

The currency’s decline has increased the cost of US-made weapons that Japan plans to buy.

In response, Japan is prioritizing front-line weapons and spending less on support systems.

Japan is scaling back plans for its biggest military buildup since World War II after a weakening yen pushed up the cost of US-made defense equipment, sources told Reuters.

According to the report, when the $320 billion budget plan was first announced in December, its estimated price was based on a 108 yen-to-dollar exchange rate. But the currency has since slipped more than 10%, falling to as low as 151 earlier this week.

The report said that because the Defense Ministry is not hedged against foreign exchange fluctuations, it will have to bear higher costs for top acquisition programs such as the F-35 stealth fighter and Tomahawk cruise missile.

In response, Japan is prioritizing spending on US-made frontline weapons that would be crucial in any conflict with China, sources told Reuters.

The tradeoff is less money for secondary equipment such as support aircraft. For example, next year’s budget request reduced the expected order of 34 twin-rotor Chinook transport helicopters to 17, given that their costs increased by about 5 billion yen each. About half the increase was due to the weak yen.

And the purchase of two Shinmaywa Industries US-2 seaplanes was also canceled because the price of the aircraft has almost doubled compared to three years ago.

The historic military buildup is in response to rising geopolitical tensions that require U.S. allies to be prepared for any potential conflict with China.

Meanwhile, the yen’s decline is a result of extremely loose monetary policy in Japan, as record low yields in the country have reduced its competitiveness against other global markets. This is because other central banks like the Federal Reserve have become more aggressive, making foreign assets more attractive.

Although the Bank of Japan recently eased its yield curve controls – a unique measure that keeps yields from climbing – analysts have suggested it is not enough. In a recent note, Deutsche Bank underlined that volatility in the yen will continue unless the central bank raises interest rates and ends its quantitative easing campaign.

The yen has fallen 12% against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com